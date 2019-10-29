QUESTION: Hypothetically speaking, why shouldn't St. Louis jump at a chance to land the Chargers? Owner Dean Spanos (above left, talking to Jaguars owner Shahid Khan) got the shaft from the league, just like St. Louis. It would be a perfect match.
BENFRED: I don't think anyone forced Dean Spanos to leave San Diego unless I missed it. I get it that he didn't get the deal he wanted there, but the league did not mandate the Chargers' departure.
He played the cards that led him to being Stan Kroenke's tenant.
On top of that, put yourself in St. Louis' shoes.
You lose your team. The team that became the least-liked team in the city your team moved to decides that it might be OK moving in with you, because it knows you are desperate. And you're supposed to celebrate that? After Spanos showed no interest in the notion of moving to St. Louis before?
That's dysfunctional.
The NFL made it pretty clear what it thinks of St. Louis. In every other phase of life, the party that was left behind -- if thinking clearly -- would move on. Turn the page.
In addition, why would the league allow Spanos to move to STL without another relocation fee? Why would he pay for a new stadium out of his own pocket in St. Louis if he would not do that in San Diego? Why would St. Louis give the league a single penny of public money to build anything?
Doesn't make sense.