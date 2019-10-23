QUESTION: What do you make of the rumors of the San Diego Chargers relocating here as part of a potential settlement from the relocation lawsuit St. Louis is pursuing against the league?
BENFRED: Sounds bogus to me, and to those I've checked with, people who would know better than I would.
A few things to consider . . .
• The stadium in Los Angeles, the one that is continuing to go above and beyond in building costs, needs the Charges as a tenant. That's money.
• The league knows potential relocation to STL would come with zero public assistance. It's not going to do that, because doing that means it's more likely to happen in the future.
• I can't speak for the lawyers who are chipping away at the big relocation lawsuit, but I don't think a settlement is on their minds. They want to make an example of the league, and their big war has a decent pile of little victories piling up.
Photo: Rams defensive end Chris Long sacks Chargers QB Philip Rivers in a 2010 NFL game at the Edward Jones Dome. (Post-Dispatch photo by Chris Lee)