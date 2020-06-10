CHEMISTRY COUNTS
Blues take on Blackhawks at Enterprise Center

Blues players Alex Pietrangelo, Justin Faulk, Robert Thomas, Alexander Steen and Tyler Bozak — plus a sellout crowd of 18,096 — celebrate Faulk's goal against the Chicago Blackhawks on Dec. 14 at Enterprise Center. (Post-Dispatch photo by Troy Stolt)

QUESTION: The Blues' team chemistry could be their secret weapon. Do you think the players and coaching staff can immediately fall back into this chemistry once the games begin?

JT: It's certainly one of the team's biggest strengths. The overall maturity of the team should help them navigate these most unusual cirumstances (including being stuck in a hub city). And I think the team has the makeup to self-motivate, because that's what it will take minus fans.

Follow-up: Speaking of chemistry, would it be possible to add Jaybo behind the bench? The players would absolutely be crazed to win for Jay.

JT: Yes, I think the Blues would like to win one — or I should say, another one — for Bouwmeester. Not sure if he'd want to be on the bench. But there would certainly be value to having hi around. Remember though, it looks like each team is limited to a group of 50 — and that includes everyone, players, coaches, trainers, equipment staff.

