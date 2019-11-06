Subscribe for 99¢
Blues v Canadiens

Blues center Robby Fabbri is swarmed by Montreal's Max Domi (left) and Shea Weber on Oct. 19. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

QUESTION: Why can't Blues coach Craig Berube and Robby Fabbri seem to get on the same page?

BENFRED: There seems to be some level of tension there. Gotta wonder how sustainable the situation is, and if it ends in a trade at some point. Fabbri felt he was playing his best hockey -- then started getting scratched. For whatever reasons, he and Berube have never really hit it off in terms of role and playing time. Tarasenko's injury was a potential turning point. It hasn't happened.

I'm not sure Fabbri plays a physical enough style consistently enough to be one of Berube's favorites.