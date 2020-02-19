'CHIEF' JUGGLING LIKE 'HITCH'?

QUESTION: Last year, Craig Berube was loath to mess with lines. Now he's juggling like it's the heyday of Ken Hitchcock. With the playoffs a month away, do you see him settling down?
TOM T.: I think right now the line blender-izing is the result of nothing seeming to work and the steady stream of losses. I think once the team settles down and achieves some sort of consistency, the lines will settle, too. Ultimately, I think that fourth line of Steen, Sundqvist and Barbashev will go back together, as will O'Reilly and Perron on their line and Schenn and Schwartz on theirs.
Berube's fast running out of new ways to arrange people, short of de la Rose and MacEachern going on the top line. So even if the losses keep coming, the juggling will hit a wall at some point. If he's still juggling lines in two weeks, the Blues will be having major problems.