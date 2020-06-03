CHIEF'S RELATIONSHIP WITH ARMY
0 comments

CHIEF'S RELATIONSHIP WITH ARMY

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Parity making NHL teams more willing to fire coaches early

Craig Berube and Doug Armstrong at a press conference the day after Mike Yeo was fired as Blues coach in November 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

QUESTION: How's the relationship between Craig Berube and Doug Armstrong? What can you tell us about their interactions amid the day-to-day business of running a Stanley Cup championship team?

JT: It's good. And why wouldn't they be good since they collaborated on a Cup and are in very good shape for another run — if and when this season resumes. I don't think egos are a problem. They have been in regular contact throughout all this. (Unlike the regular season, Armstrong has been the organizational voice during the pandemic.)

I haven't talked to Berube since April and to my knowledge he's still home outside Philadelphia.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports