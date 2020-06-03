CHIEF'S RELATIONSHIP WITH ARMY

QUESTION: How's the relationship between Craig Berube and Doug Armstrong? What can you tell us about their interactions amid the day-to-day business of running a Stanley Cup championship team?
JT: It's good. And why wouldn't they be good since they collaborated on a Cup and are in very good shape for another run — if and when this season resumes. I don't think egos are a problem. They have been in regular contact throughout all this. (Unlike the regular season, Armstrong has been the organizational voice during the pandemic.)
I haven't talked to Berube since April and to my knowledge he's still home outside Philadelphia.
