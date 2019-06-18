Subscribe for 99¢
Chicago Blackhawks vs St. Louis Blues

Blues defenseman Chris Butler keeps an eye on the puck and Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane in the Oct. 6 game at Enterprise Center. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

GORDO ON BUTLER:  He spent much of the year serving as captain of the Blues' American Hockey League affiliate in San Antonio, helping shepherd the organization's prospects through their transition to pro hockey. But Butler, 32, also did a solid job during his 13 fill-in games for the Blues. The native St. Louisan filled the stat sheet with one goal, one assist, a plus-3 rating, 17 blocked shots and 17 hits in his limited duty.

Grade: B