GORDO ON THORBURN: So there he was behind the hospitality area at the Blues' Stanley Cup rally Saturday night, chatting it up with actor/superfan Jon Hamm. Thorburn was a full participant in the team celebration that started on the ice in Boston and continued until . . . well, it is still ongoing actually. This came after he played two regular season shifts (1 minute, 52 seconds) for the Blues all season before spending most of it in the AHL. But he is a respected veteran and a well-liked teammate, so the Blues were glad to have him along for the ride.
TRENDING:
Most Popular
-
Blues updates: Shoulder injury for Tarasenko; surgery for Kyrou
-
Gordo: Blues' dream stayed alive thanks to Bouwmeester
-
Hochman: 'It was magical.' STL's Patrick Maroon and family added local touch to Blues parade
-
Yelich trade continues to haunt Cardinals as Marlins rookie pitcher blanks them again
-
Yamamoto shuts down Cardinals again as Miami wins 6-0