Game 7 Stanley Cup Final

Blues winger Chris Thorburn takes his turn with the Stanley Cup after Game 7. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

GORDO ON THORBURN: So there he was behind the hospitality area at the Blues' Stanley Cup rally Saturday night, chatting it up with actor/superfan Jon Hamm. Thorburn was a full participant in the team celebration that started on the ice in Boston and continued until . . . well, it is still ongoing actually. This came after he played two regular season shifts (1 minute, 52 seconds) for the Blues all season before spending most of it in the AHL. But he is a respected veteran and a well-liked teammate, so the Blues were glad to have him along for the ride.

Grade: Incomplete