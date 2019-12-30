CITRUS: ALABAMA VS. MICHIGAN

Site: Orlando, Fla.
Kickoff: Jan. 1, noon, ABC
Line: Alabama by 7
Quick Hit: By far the best non-New Year’s Six matchup based on brand names alone. Alabama isn’t the same team without Tua Tagovailoa, and by the Crimson Tide’s standards, this season was nothing short of a major disappointment. Michigan has enjoyed another fine regular season but once again had no answer for Ohio State. With no tangible rewards at stake, does either team have enough gumption left to win for the sake of pride?
Matter's Pick: Alabama 34, Michigan 24