CITRUS: ALABAMA VS. MICHIGAN

AP Top 25: Alabama out of top 5 for first time in 4 years

Alabama head coach Nick Saban disagrees with a call in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (Chris Shimek/The Decatur Daily via AP)

Site: Orlando, Fla.

Kickoff: Jan. 1, noon, ABC

Line: Alabama by 7

Quick Hit: By far the best non-New Year’s Six matchup based on brand names alone. Alabama isn’t the same team without Tua Tagovailoa, and by the Crimson Tide’s standards, this season was nothing short of a major disappointment. Michigan has enjoyed another fine regular season but once again had no answer for Ohio State. With no tangible rewards at stake, does either team have enough gumption left to win for the sake of pride?

Matter's Pick: Alabama 34, Michigan 24

