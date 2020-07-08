CLAYTON CONFIDENTIAL
Parity making NHL teams more willing to fire coaches early

Blues coach Craig Berube and general manager Doug Armstrong. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

QUESTION: What's the deal with the infected Blues and their carousing in Clayton? Got any scoops on that? Will the team crack down on those involved?

TOM T.: Nothing that hasn't already been reported. One thing about this kind of thing is that it's kind of self-policing. Once one person tests positive, a whole lot of people get religion very fast.

Sammy Blais was talking Tuesday about how it's up to everyone to stay away from crowds over the next couple weeks before disappearing into the bubble.

But I'm sure it's a message that will be enforced strongly when official team meetings start on Monday.

