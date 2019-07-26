Subscribe for 99¢
Twins Indians Baseball

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer. (AP Photo)

BENFRED'S TAKE: Sure! But why would Cleveland move Bauer (9-7, 3.49 ERA) while leading a wild-card race and closing in on the Twins? The Indians are now just two games back of Minnesota with a three-game lead on the first wild-card. They are 8-2 in their last 10. Should they really risk weakening their strong rotation?