BENFRED'S TAKE: Sure! But why would Cleveland move Bauer (9-7, 3.49 ERA) while leading a wild-card race and closing in on the Twins? The Indians are now just two games back of Minnesota with a three-game lead on the first wild-card. They are 8-2 in their last 10. Should they really risk weakening their strong rotation?
BREAKING
Most Popular
-
Cardinals GM says winning streak makes them shoppers at deadline
-
BenFred: Shildt's Cards have passed the trade-deadline test
-
Goold: Unwinding the 'unwritten rules' of Cardinals' runaway win in Pittsburgh
-
Cardinals sweep Pirates, ride offensive wave to first place — and prepare for rapids ahead
-
BenFred: Imagine it? Believe it. Mizzou should be 8-0 entering SEC East showdown with Georgia