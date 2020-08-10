CLIP-AND-SAVE: HOW THE 40- AND 60-MAN ROSTERS WORK

QUESTION: Why do teams have 60 players ready if they can only use 40 of them?
GOOLD: Oh, good. The question that despite days of trying to answer will not die.
The 60-person roster was not designed to create an entire shadow team. The idea was to have players ready and available for injury or COVID-19 replacement -- but not to substitute for an entire team. Teams used part of the 60-man roster to get their top prospects experience in a season so they didn't lose a year of development.
Consider these realities of the 60-man roster:
• There isn't a complete roster in Springfield. There just isn't a complete roster ready to tag in.
• There isn't enough room on a 40-man roster for all of those players to suddenly become active and available to play, by rule, in a big-league game.
• To do that, to put that many players on the 40-man roster, would mean losing talent at some point. Since waivers, releases, DFA, and trades are necessary to move players from roster to roster even in this season, then you're talking about, say, adding Pitcher X to the 40-man roster, and then when players return from COVID-19 injured list having to decide whether to DFA Pitcher X to regain that spot on the 40-man roster, or DFA the player returning from the IL because there's not room. It's a real bind that would lead to shedding talent.
• Also, to move the current Springfield team up to STL to play these games would mean adding some of those prospects to the 40-man roster THREE or more years before required. Not that big of deal for Nolan Gorman (above), because he's on the avenue to the majors and won't need three option years, the team hopes. A bigger deal with young Masyn Winn, who would exhaust his option years before he turns, what, 21? You're going to accelerate his development that much?
I hope this outlines, in detail, the purpose of the alt-site camps throughout baseball. They weren't meant to be a replacement team. The bedrock fundamentals of baseball's business and control and salary structure would have had to be rewritten to make that possible, and did you want more negotiations between MLBPA and MLB to make that happen? Yowza.
