CLOSER CASTING CALL

JUPITER, Fla. – In his first season as a reliever, Ryan Helsley followed his supercharged fastball into increasingly more important and more challenging innings, and along the way came to understand the Pavlovian experience of being in the bullpen when a phone rings.
“I like the action,” he explained. “You get your adrenaline rush every time your name gets called on the phone for the game. I look at it like this, like any other way, whether you’re throwing the sixth inning or the ninth inning, you’re trying to throw up zeroes.”
Who gets to do that for the Cardinals is now an open set.
As Carlos Martinez makes his claim to a spot in the rotation and Jordan Hicks continues recovering from elbow surgery, the Cardinals are seeking a closer.
Here are six evident candidates for the job and a handful of others who have the next month to stake their claim to being the Cardinals closer for 2020 — or eventually.