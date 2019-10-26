With Hicks and Martinez combining for 38 saves, the Cardinals’ converted 71.23 percent of their save opportunities this season, and no other NL team did better than 66 percent, or two out of every three. Martinez led the majors with 21 saves in the second half as the Cardinals pulled into the division race and claimed the title on the season’s final day. The relievers who shepherded a lead to Martinez in the ninth give the Cardinals options to replace Martinez in the ninth. Rookie Ryan Helsley could start or relieve in 2020 and emerge as a closing option, as could righthanders Giovanny Gallegos, a revelation in relief, and John Brebbia. Both excelled at setup.
The Cardinals have $18.3 million committed to lefties Andrew Miller and Cecil, and the team’s return on recent spending on relievers has been sunk. They’re better at creating relievers, not purchasing them. That will guide their hands this winter, as will be the power they hope to have returning. Reyes, another power righthander, will be prepped for relief work. Hicks, who had elbow surgery in late June, is expected to return by the All-Star break.
The bullpen was the constant for the Cardinals in 2019 because of depth, surprises like Gallegos, and velocity. Its returning cast has the ability to repeat.
All they need is a lead.
In the end, an improved offense will determine how the Cardinals will finish.