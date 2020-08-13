You have permission to edit this article.
CLOSURE FOR NORM?
CLOSURE FOR NORM?

Norm Stewart

Former University of Missouri basketball coach Norm Stewart stands near his statue during dedication ceremonies outside of Mizzou Arena on Nov. 10, 2017. Stewart coached Missouri from 1967 until 1999. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

QUESTION: Do you believe that with hiring of Kim Anderson and the Norm Stewart statue, that Mizzou and Norm Stewart have achieved closure? Your book mentioned that after Stewart left his position, he wanted to help the new basketball regime, but didn’t get the opportunity to.

MATTER: Norm was truly honored to have the statue built. It was an important gesture for the new leadership regime to raise the money and have it built and placed at a prominent spot outside the arena. It coincided with Cuonzo Martin's hiring — and Stewart and Martin had a good meeting when Martin first came to MU and the two share mutual respect.

Norm keeps himself busy these days and doesn't need Mizzou to give him something to do, but I've always gotten the sense he has closure with his time here. He’s an icon whose legacy seems to get stronger with time.

