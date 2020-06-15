Missouri Youth Soccer Association announces guidelines for return to play

Under the guidelines, MYSLA teams are instructed to use as much restraint as possible at training sessions and games in order to keep players safe.

Safe and practical sanitation practices are mandatory, along with distancing practices whenever reasonable, according to the return-to-play recommendations. Specific guidelines include temperature checks for players before they leave home for training, parents staying in their cars during training, players leaving cars ready to play and each player having a unique, designated area to keep their water bottle and additional equipment a reasonable distance from one another.

“Safety is the biggest thing for us,” Muhr said. “There are still a lot of those little things, little actions that we can all take part in to make sure that we don't see a spike (in cases). That's our biggest message to all the leadership of the clubs out there. We want to impress on the coaches, parents and players to still do everything they can (to stay safe). We've got this opportunity and it's a gift, and let's not look a gift horse in the mouth.”

Missouri has reported 13,767 coronavirus cases and 786 have died of the disease. St. Louis County has seen 4,886 cases, the city has had 1,839 and St. Charles County has experienced 791.