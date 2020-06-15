Missouri Youth Soccer Association announces guidelines for return to play

Youth soccer is set to return in Missouri.
Beginning Tuesday, teams in the Missouri Youth Soccer Association (MYSA) may begin training and organizing friendlies, the organization announced Friday in guidelines for a statewide return to play.
While league games won't be contested until the fall, there are some tournaments being planned for the coming weeks to get teams back on the pitch.
The plan for a return coincides with Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's decision on Thursday to lift restrictions designed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“We've obviously been looking forward to this date so that clubs can get back at it and kids can get back onto the field,” MYSA director of coaching and player development Jeff Muhr said. “It's been a long, hard few months for everyone. People still need to abide by their county's regulations.”
Both St. Louis and St. Louis County also will ease coronavirus-related restrictions later this month, officials announced Friday.
Under the guidelines, MYSLA teams are instructed to use as much restraint as possible at training sessions and games in order to keep players safe.
Safe and practical sanitation practices are mandatory, along with distancing practices whenever reasonable, according to the return-to-play recommendations. Specific guidelines include temperature checks for players before they leave home for training, parents staying in their cars during training, players leaving cars ready to play and each player having a unique, designated area to keep their water bottle and additional equipment a reasonable distance from one another.
“Safety is the biggest thing for us,” Muhr said. “There are still a lot of those little things, little actions that we can all take part in to make sure that we don't see a spike (in cases). That's our biggest message to all the leadership of the clubs out there. We want to impress on the coaches, parents and players to still do everything they can (to stay safe). We've got this opportunity and it's a gift, and let's not look a gift horse in the mouth.”
Missouri has reported 13,767 coronavirus cases and 786 have died of the disease. St. Louis County has seen 4,886 cases, the city has had 1,839 and St. Charles County has experienced 791.
A total of 2,530 patients with COVID-19 have been discharged from area hospitals, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.
Lou Fusz Blue 2003, coached by Pat McVey, is coming off an Under-16 U.S. national championship. McVey said his squad is eager to get back on the field, provided they do it the right way.
“Just like everyone else, we’re doing our best to put kids back on the field in a safe environment,” McVey said. “We’re utilizing our great relationship with the Young Athlete Center and following MYSA, St. Louis City and County, and health task force guidelines to direct our steps. We believe getting kids back to sports is a huge positive for our community. We are ready to start training as soon as we are allowed too. Competitions have been tentatively scheduled.”
