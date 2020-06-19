After long layoff, St. Louis Fusion making up for lost time

Like most organizations around the country, the Fusion temporarily halted all team activities until the spread of the virus went down. When they received the all clear to resume, they were only able to get one practice and a scrimmage in before tournament play began.

“It's a lot of give and take. Most of these girls are the starting pitcher for their (high school) team and hit third," Juergensmeyer said. "They're not the starting pitcher and they're not hitting third every time here. To give up that ego and to buy in for the team and to be able to stay on top of things — they all came in ready to rock — says so much about each of these girls. For most of these girls, all but one, I think, this is their last select summer, so they're excited to get out. At one point, I didn't think it was going to happen. We're trying to do the best we can to do our part to be safe.”