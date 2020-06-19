After long layoff, St. Louis Fusion making up for lost time

When the high school spring sports was canceled in April, Madi Sweeney figured she had played softball for the last time.
Sweeney was anticipating finishing out her prep career with the Timberland softball team and parlaying that into a successful campaign with her summer club, the St. Louis Fusion Under-18, which plays in tournaments throughout Missouri. Once the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of sports from the high school to the professional level, Sweeney thought she'd be facing a summer of inaction.
Thanks to loosening restrictions across the state, Sweeney and the Fusion are back on the diamond making up for lost time.
After winning a tournament championship in Perryville two weeks ago, the Fusion (12-1-1) traveled to Jefferson City and went a perfect 5-0 to claim the Class A state championship on Sunday at Binder Sports Complex.
The Fusion outscored their opponents 33-10 in Jefferson City and beat Prospects Elite of Morrisville 6-2 in the title game.
“We talk about what's going on a lot and that means we want to try and play every game like it's our last,” Sweeney said. “We want to go out with a bang because, for most of us, it's our last (club) season. We'll be off to college, so we want to play together and have as much fun as we can while it lasts.”
Along with Sweeney, the Fusion are made up of 14 local players, including Leah and Lexi Barnes (Fort Zumwalt West), Lauren Beier, Calynn Gicante (Oakville), Carly Nolde, Emily Eberwine, Kenna Poeling (Holt), Kim Debold (Troy), Kylie Swinney (St. Charles), Lexy Smith (Holt), Mackenzie Gareau (Marquette), Maddie Welker (Northwest), and Sydney Sontheimer (Fort Zumwalt North).
Like most organizations around the country, the Fusion temporarily halted all team activities until the spread of the virus went down. When they received the all clear to resume, they were only able to get one practice and a scrimmage in before tournament play began.
With little time to prepare, Fusion coach Justin Juergensmeyer wasn't sure what to expect when his squad of high school and college players hit the field. He's been pleasantly surprised ever since.
“It's a lot of give and take. Most of these girls are the starting pitcher for their (high school) team and hit third," Juergensmeyer said. "They're not the starting pitcher and they're not hitting third every time here. To give up that ego and to buy in for the team and to be able to stay on top of things — they all came in ready to rock — says so much about each of these girls. For most of these girls, all but one, I think, this is their last select summer, so they're excited to get out. At one point, I didn't think it was going to happen. We're trying to do the best we can to do our part to be safe.”
Debold leads the Fusion with a .631 batting average and eight other players are hitting over .400, including Welker (.522), Lexi Barnes (.500), Smith (.467), Sweeney (.435) and Beier (.412).
“You drive away from the ballpark each Sunday knowing that you've won it and knowing that each girls had such a big part in it,” Juergensmeyer said. “Every girl did their part. The amazing thing is that we have 14 girls here and they all bat. We're not batting nine. We only play 75 minutes and that means you might get one or two at-bats in a game. I've asked girls to bunt in their at-bats and they all step up and do what's asked. They are a team and they do what's best for one another. That's what the coaching staff is most proud about."
Should nothing change due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Fusion have three tournaments left this summer. They will finish the abbreviated season with a tournament in St. Charles this weekend before playing at Kirkwood the third weekend in July and cap the campaign with a national tournament at the end of July.
It may not be much, but for Sweeney and most of her teammate, it's a chance to go out on their own terms.
“It's great having a group of teammates who play at a high level and we all work hard to make the team better,” Sweeney said. “We all hold one another accountable and it's great to have the chance to play our last season together the way we want to. We all want to be successful and we, as a team, are helping one another achieve that.”
