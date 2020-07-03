Club softball teams return to play at Kirkwood Athletic Association

Fans and spectators also must wear masks when social distancing is not possible.

Hurdles aside, Reapers coach Dave McKay said the program is excited to be back playing on its home field.

“It was really hard on the girls to start their off-season training and then to just have it stop,” McKay said. “Now they do get something for all of the hard work they've put in for so long. To get to play means a lot but to be able to play here at Kirkwood, we're all just so excited for it. It's something the means a lot. This place has been here for six years and to be able to compete here tonight is big.”

STL Pride coach Larry Furry said, like the Reapers and the rest of the local club softball scene, his team has become accustomed to making adjustments.

“We've done pretty well with social distancing and everything we've had to do since this started,” Furry said. “We've kept apart in the dugouts and there isn't any real worry about things on the field. Coming to and leaving the park and if we have team talks after games, we will have to have masks on starting tomorrow. It's a small price to pay to keep playing, though.”