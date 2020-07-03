Club softball teams return to play at Kirkwood Athletic Association

KIRKWOOD — Kassie Machica is not used to spending summers away from the Kirkwood Athletic Association sports complex.
Since eighth grade, it has been her home away from home as a softball player and a concession stand worker.
Machica's time at the KAA has become scarce over the last 12 months after the 2019 summer season was washed out due to flooding from the nearby Meramec River.
The news got worse when the KAA delayed the start of games at the complex this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic in what could be her final season of select softball.
The recent Marquette graduate thought she had played her last game on the fields that will always have a special place in her heart.
That all changed on Thursday as Machica and her team, the Reapers Under-18, hit the field for opening day at the KAA.
“Playing here, this is really my home,” Machica said. “I played here a lot and I worked her, too, and it's definitely important to me. This place means a lot and the quarantine really didn't do a lot for me. This is definitely not the year I wanted to end on, not how I wanted to end it. This place has had a lot of ups and downs. I like that we're still playing here and that we get this opportunity.”
The Reapers (6-14) were one of six teams to play a doubleheader at the complex on Thursday. Opening day was originally scheduled for Wednesday but was pushed back a day due to rain.
The Reapers, who play in the KAA U18 B league, along with four other clubs, have been playing games in St. Charles County since officials reinstated play there in June. They will continue playing four more weeks of doubleheaders at Kirkwood before heading to the USSSA national tournament in Indianapolis July 17-19 to wrap up their season.
The KAA has had to move schedules around and stagger start times to help adhere to social distancing guidelines. Softball games will continue on Wednesday and Thursday evenings at the complez while baseball games will begin next Monday and Tuesday. KAA board member Eric Eickmeyer, whose daughter also plays for the Reapers, said that schedule will remain in place until the high school season begins at the end of August.
“With the flooding we've had to deal with, moving schedules around is something which we're use to doing,” Eickmeyer said. “We're just real happy to be here.”
Aside from the schedule tweaking, players and coaches also will be required to wear masks when they are in close proximity to one another away from the field under a public health order issued by St. Louis and St. Louis County officials Wednesday. The mask requirement went into effect at 7 a.m. Friday.
Fans and spectators also must wear masks when social distancing is not possible.
Hurdles aside, Reapers coach Dave McKay said the program is excited to be back playing on its home field.
“It was really hard on the girls to start their off-season training and then to just have it stop,” McKay said. “Now they do get something for all of the hard work they've put in for so long. To get to play means a lot but to be able to play here at Kirkwood, we're all just so excited for it. It's something the means a lot. This place has been here for six years and to be able to compete here tonight is big.”
STL Pride coach Larry Furry said, like the Reapers and the rest of the local club softball scene, his team has become accustomed to making adjustments.
“We've done pretty well with social distancing and everything we've had to do since this started,” Furry said. “We've kept apart in the dugouts and there isn't any real worry about things on the field. Coming to and leaving the park and if we have team talks after games, we will have to have masks on starting tomorrow. It's a small price to pay to keep playing, though.”
Amber Meyer, a member of the Reapers who recently graduated from Washington and will continue her career at St. Charles Community College, is ready to put the missed time behind her and enjoy one last summer with her teammates.
“I was really upset at the beginning because I didn't think we were going to play any games at all because of coronavirus and that would have been tough because I really would have missed out with my teammates,” Meyer said. “I'm overjoyed that we get to play now. We get to play all the way (through nationals). When it comes down to it, the changes because of corona don't affect game play. We just get to go out there and play the sport we love. That's what means the most.”
