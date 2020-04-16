Live

COACH 'DRINK' ON SOCIAL MEDIA
COACH 'DRINK' ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Football is in the air at Mizzou

Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz talks with players during warmups at the start of spring practice on March 11. (Post-Dispatch photo by Colter Peterson)

QUESTION: Certainly seems like Coach Drink and his staff are much more out there in social media space than Odom and his staff. It seems like most of Drink's staff is using Twitter, and Drink is doing things like the chat with Chase. Do you think this is intentional on Drink's part or just in part due to him and some of his staff being younger?

MATTER: It's definitely intentional on Drinkwitz's part, but social media has always been relevant since he started his college coaching career. He hasn't had to adapt to the technology because it's all he's ever known. But he definitely uses it to his advantage.

The sports shutdown is opening new avenues for athletes and coaches to connect with fans via technology and I give Chase Daniel a lot of credit for jumping all over this trend.

