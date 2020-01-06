COACH DRINK'S RECRUITING PROWESS

QUESTION: Mizzou coach Eliah Drinkwitz knows offense. Does that help the Tigers recruit? Finish this sentence: “Looks like a schoolteacher, talks like a preacher and recruits like a ....”
BENFRED: It should be of interest to playmakers, absolutely. The new coach at Mizzou runs an offense that scores touchdowns. It should be a fun system to play in. That sells.
For the fill-in-the-blank . . . recruits like a … "guy we have not really seen recruit yet, but a guy who realizes recruiting is going to be the best way for his team to elevate its profile in the SEC."
Catchy, I know.
Remember, Drinkwitz didn't win with his players at his last stop. He mostly inherited that team and won 13 (12 before he left) games with it in his lone season. That's not bad! Certainly better than the alternative -- losing. But we haven't yet seen him recruit as a head coach yet. That starts now.