COACH DRINK'S RECRUITING PROWESS
0 comments

COACH DRINK'S RECRUITING PROWESS

  • 0
Subscribe for 99¢
New Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz predicts success

Eliah Drinkwitz gestures after being introduced as the new NCAA college football head coach at the University of Missouri, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. Drinkwitz becomes the 33rd head football coach at Missouri after coaching the 2019 season at Appalachian State. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

QUESTION: Mizzou coach Eliah Drinkwitz knows offense. Does that help the Tigers recruit? Finish this sentence: “Looks like a schoolteacher, talks like a preacher and recruits like a ....”

BENFRED: It should be of interest to playmakers, absolutely. The new coach at Mizzou runs an offense that scores touchdowns. It should be a fun system to play in. That sells.

For the fill-in-the-blank . . . recruits like a … "guy we have not really seen recruit yet, but a guy who realizes recruiting is going to be the best way for his team to elevate its profile in the SEC."

Catchy, I know.

Remember, Drinkwitz didn't win with his players at his last stop. He mostly inherited that team and won 13 (12 before he left) games with it in his lone season. That's not bad! Certainly better than the alternative -- losing. But we haven't yet seen him recruit as a head coach yet. That starts now.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports