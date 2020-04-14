COACHES HOLLERING FOR HELP

QUESTION: Why do college football coaches seem to be having a harder time than other prominent sports leaders in understanding that their opinions won't influence when games do or don't come back?
BENFRED: Our smartest football minds are not our smartest minds.
Another factor in play here is a trait common in college football coaches. They tend to be control freaks. This pandemic is out of their control, and their school's response to it is going to be out of their control, and their opinion about these things -- no matter how loudly they holler them -- does not really matter when it comes to this topic.
Most of these coaches are the highest-paid state employee in their state, but they have been forced to the sideline by a virus they can't really get their arms around, and it makes them wanna holler.
Holler away. Nothing wrong with it, really. Doesn't mean the people in charge are going to listen.
I don't mind a coach saying he's hoping for the best and that he hopes games are back sooner rather than later. Who doesn't agree with that?
I don't like when coaches with big platforms don't use their voice to try to encourage people to make decisions that will help us get a grip on this thing, because that's what's going to have to happen before games begin again.
