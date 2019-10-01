Can you believe the Cardinals made the playoffs even though . . . they had to fire a hitting coach during the season?
In mid-August, the Cardinals fired Mark Budaska, the assistant hitting coach. No, it's not like Mark Budaska was the primary reason that Cards couldn't hit well. But his firing was symbolic – it showed how much disconnect was there between those who had the ears of the hitters.
“After a while, it got to a point where I made the decision for the greater good and, moving forward, we’d make a transition ...” skipper Mike Shildt told reporters at the time. “I know (president of baseball operations John Mozeliak) mentioned that there were some philosophical differences and that would be accurate. But, from my chair, I always encourage within our staff and within our clubhouse to have a very open, honest dialogue about what you think and feel. We welcome varying opinions. I think that’s how we grow. We also want it to come from a like-minded place when we do it.”
Hitting coach Jeff Albert, a data-driven hitting guru from the Houston organization, was hired before the 2019 season. The Cardinals wanted Albert's philosophy and voice to permeate through the ballclub – and the minor league-system. Budaska had some different mindsets.
Statistically, the Cardinals are the worst-hitting team of those teams in the playoffs. In the 15-team National League this season, the Cardinals finished 10th in runs scored, 11th in batting average and 12th in slugging.