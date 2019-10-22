Team up with us for 99¢
National League Championship Series moves to Washington for Game 3 against the Cardinals

Cardinals pitching coach Mike Maddux talks to catcher Yadier Molina and pitcher Jack Flaherty during Game 3 of the NLCS against the Washington Nationals. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.

GORDO ON THE COACHES: First, the good news. Pitching coach Mike Maddux and bullpen coach Bryan Eversgerd did excellent work. They cobbled together an effective staff with a mix of promising youngsters, proud veterans and assorted depth guys. The bullpen wore down in the second half, but the starting rotation finished well.

Willie McGee had his hands full working with the outfielders, but Marcell Ozuna and Jose Martinez became less vulnerable in the corners and the team got helpful innings from Dexter Fowler in center field. The coaching staff stressed better infield defense and new personnel (Goldschmidt, Edman) helped deliver that in a big way.

But the hitting . . . yeah. The Cardinals fired popular assistant hitting coach Mark Budaska so that hitting coach Jeff Albert's message could ring clearer. So far, so bad for Albert -- the Cardinals were awful in the clutch this season, collectively hitting just .200 with runners in scoring position and two outs. The Cardinals set out to produce better tactical hitting this season and they failed. Their feckless showing in the NLCS put the exclamation point on that bottom-line assessment.

Grade: C

