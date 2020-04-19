COLLEGE FOOTBALL SEASON ... IN SPRING?

QUESTION: Your best guess on these: Starting date for baseball? Starting date for hockey? Will the NFL start on time? Will there be college football this fall?
GORDO: My most optimistic guesses: Mid-July for MLB, NBA and NHL ... October for the NFL ... perhaps the spring for college football, because colleges will need robust attendance to pay their bills. Some of the powerhouse programs could survive a season of college football as a studio sport, but most schools would be in big, big trouble.
