COLLEGE PLAYERS IN THE XFL?

QUESTION: Do you think the XFL could take advantage of hiring underclassmen who aren't yet eligible for the NFL? And do you see an issue with the NFL potentially poaching the XFL's best players?
BENFRED: I fully expect the XFL to try to capitalize on the college players the NFL can't yet draft.
One example, defensive back Kenny Robinson (above, diving for an interception), is already playing for the BattleHawks. He has college eligibility left but is playing in the XFL while attempting to land a spot in the NFL. He could be a second-round pick in the NFL draft, some think.
The rule that blocks college players from entering the NFL until after three seasons is part of the NFL's collective bargaining agreement. The XFL does not have to be in line with that, so it should use that opportunity as a way to get players the NFL can't. The question becomes what is more appealing to young players, and what best prepares them for the NFL.
With the college game speeding toward some much-needed revisions on the name, image and likeness front, I'm not sure the XFL would be able to pay players more than certain endorsements could, when college players are allowed those.
The XFL has made a point to block the NFL from poaching players. It has stiff-armed attempts to poach quarterbacks Landry Jones and Phillip Walker. The XFL contract gives the league the right to block those attempts, and if the league is going to have a chance of competing with the NFL one day -- an ambitious goal but one the XFL says it has -- then it has to do these things. It doesn't appear to be the same for coaching contracts, though, because the XFL has already lost a decent chunk of coaches to the NFL.