COLLEGE SPORTS IN A POST-COVID WORLD

QUESTION: I asked you a while back if the "arms race" in college athletics will continue, after we get out of this mess. You said you believe it will, but considering that the arms race has some responsibility for the way COVID-19 affected college athletics, do you still believe we will see one in the future?
MATTER: The pandemic is going to leave some long-lasting changes on the college sports world and schools are going to have to make major cuts in spending, some more than others. Maybe that will forever shift how schools spend money on sports, but however it shakes out there will always be brand-name college programs that make more money than other schools, merely because they have bigger and more committed fan bases.
There will still be the haves and the haves-less, and the haves will spend money on things they don't need at a higher rate than the have-less schools do. But the future is really uncertain as to how deep the pandemic will cut into budgets and how schools will respond financially.
You’re going to see athletics departments start hitting up their donors hard and heavy in the coming weeks and months, especially those in the Big Ten and Pac-12 that won’t have fall seasons.
