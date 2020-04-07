Live

COLLEGE SPORTS IN FLUX
University South Carolina vs University of Missouri

The crowd cheers for Missouri Tigers safety Ronnell Perkins (3) after Perkins ran an interception back for a touchdown in the third quarter during a game between the University South Carolina vs University of Missouri at Faurot Field, at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

QUESTION: Across the four major sports, how long without income from their individual league before some teams can no longer afford to be in business? I'd think the NHL would be the first to contract to fewer teams.

BENFRED: I don't see contraction happening in any of the major sports because of the pandemic. There are a lot of other places to cut first for these leagues. And if an owner in any sport got to the point where it was impossible to own the team, a long list of interested potential owners would be there to take over. That's one of the fears you can take off your list, I think.

I do wonder about the future of college sports as we know it if there is no college football season this fall, after a cancelled NCAA Tournament. These programs make mountains of money, yet spend it all. And there's little in the bank. If the money stops coming in, we are going to be rethinking big-time college sports.

