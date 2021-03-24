20 years ago: Jackie-mania led Southwest Missouri State to the Final Four in St. Louis

In 2001 the nation's leading scorer, Jackie Stiles, played for the upstart Bears of then-Southwest Missouri State. On March 24, she led the Bears to an upset of top-seeded Duke in the NCAA Tournament and then a victory over Washington to reach the Final Four in St. Louis.
Jackie Stiles was determined to deliver Southwest Missouri State to the women's NCAA Final Four by any means necessary. Just give her the damn ball and meet her in St. Louis.
"I don't want to look back on my career and say, 'What if?' " Stiles said before Monday's West Regional final at the Spokane Arena. "I just want to go for it with everything I have." If she had to get to the Final Four on heart, resilience and a bottomless supply of courage, she would compete as hard as Jackie Joyner-Kersee. If she had to engage in hand-to-hand combat with a relentless band of Washington defenders, she would fight them off like Jackie Chan. As the unofficial first lady of college basketball, she has the charisma of Jackie Kennedy.
And more. Monday, she came up with all of the Stiles points. Unyielding drives. Fadeaway jumpers. Curling to get open for 3-point shots. Mesmerizing Washington with the dribble. Twisting and squirming to the basket. Making passes over the top of Washington's zone defense. Winning th e race to the basket on fast-break sprints that left Washington breathless.
The whole arsenal. Pete Maravich with a ponytail. After having pumped in an NCAA-record 3,339 career points, after averaging 30.6 points per game this season, Stiles wasn't going to slow her rate of production. Not after all of those childhood days spent in her back yard in Claflin, Kan., taking a thousands shots a day to polish her repertoire.
And not when a trip to St. Louis was on the line. Book it: Springfield to St. Louis. Done deal. Get the caravan rolling on Interstate 44. The Lady Bears led 51-33 at halftime, and it was all over except for the shouting in Springfield.
Stiles had plenty of help. Senior guard Tara Mitchem shredded Washington for 18 first-half points. Stiles had 19. Stiles and Mitchem took a look at the Huskies defense and proceeded to carve it up like a Thanksgiving turkey.
"It's a shooter's dream," Mitchem had said Sunday. "Your mouth should start watering."
Stiles was ignored by ESPN before the NCAA Tournament, and then the secret spilled out. Stiles took Rutgers down with 32 points. Her 41-point eruption sent No. 1 seed Duke home. Stiles was no longer a hidden spring, tucked away in Springfield. Her offense washed over this Tournament, making a big splash.
The only thing that could stop Stiles on Monday night was foul trouble. She picked up her fourth with 13:58 remaining, and had to park for a while. She fouled out with about 3 1/2 minutes to go. Washington cut into the SMS lead. But the Lady Bears have more than one outstanding player; Mitchem and the others came to the rescue.
So meet the Lady Bears in St. Louis. Let Stiles break down defenses, barriers and stereotypes. Stiles is the most exciting player in college basketball, woman or man.
"I'm not sure I've ever seen anyone score like her," Washington coach June Daugherty said of Stiles. "Sheryl Swoopes comes to mind. The others that come to mind are all at the next level in the WNBA."
Which is where Stiles soon should be. The WNBA is scouting her for a pro career. In the last year or so, perhaps only Julia Roberts has gotten better reviews.
"Lord, oh, mercy," Lin Dunn, coach of the Seattle Storm, said in an interview with the Seattle Times after Saturday's upset of Duke. "What was that we just witnessed? I've seen all the great women scorers, and this might be the best we've ever seen."
Now The Jackie Stiles Show moves to St. Louis. On Friday, Savvis Center becomes the latest House of Stiles. If Springfield doesn't mind, well adopt her for a while.
Postscript: Southwest Missouri State would fall to Purdue 81-64 in the Final Four. Jackie Stiles would be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016 and is currently an assistant coach at Oklahoma.