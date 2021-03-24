20 years ago: Jackie-mania led Southwest Missouri State to the Final Four in St. Louis

The whole arsenal. Pete Maravich with a ponytail. After having pumped in an NCAA-record 3,339 career points, after averaging 30.6 points per game this season, Stiles wasn't going to slow her rate of production. Not after all of those childhood days spent in her back yard in Claflin, Kan., taking a thousands shots a day to polish her repertoire.

And not when a trip to St. Louis was on the line. Book it: Springfield to St. Louis. Done deal. Get the caravan rolling on Interstate 44. The Lady Bears led 51-33 at halftime, and it was all over except for the shouting in Springfield.

Stiles had plenty of help. Senior guard Tara Mitchem shredded Washington for 18 first-half points. Stiles had 19. Stiles and Mitchem took a look at the Huskies defense and proceeded to carve it up like a Thanksgiving turkey.

"It's a shooter's dream," Mitchem had said Sunday. "Your mouth should start watering."

Stiles was ignored by ESPN before the NCAA Tournament, and then the secret spilled out. Stiles took Rutgers down with 32 points. Her 41-point eruption sent No. 1 seed Duke home. Stiles was no longer a hidden spring, tucked away in Springfield. Her offense washed over this Tournament, making a big splash.