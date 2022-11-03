2022 Missouri Valley Conference Men's Soccer Tournament bracket, schedule, game times

The 2022 Missouri Valley Conference Men's Soccer Tournament is scheduled to take place from Nov. 6-13. The quarterfinals are at campus sites.

No. 1 seed Missouri State has a bye to the semifinals in the seven-team tournament. The semifinals and championship rounds of the tournament will all be hosted by Missouri State in Springfield, Missouri.

The single-elimination tournament is scheduled to start with No. 7 seed Bradley at No. 2 seed Drake in a quarterfinal match at noon CT on Sunday, Nov. 6. The 2022 MVC Men's Soccer Tournament is scheduled to conclude with the championship game on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. CT

The winner of the tournament earns an automatic berth to the 2022 NCAA Men's Soccer Tournament.

2022 MVC Men's Soccer Tournament bracket

Click here for the 2022 Missouri Valley Conference Men's Soccer Tournament printable bracket.

2022 MVC Men's Soccer Tournament schedule

All 2022 MVC Men's Soccer Tournament games can be watched via online live stream at ESPN.com/watch for ESPN+ subscribers.

Sunday, Nov. 6

Quarterfinal No. 1: No. 7 seed Bradley at No. 2 seed Drake, noon CT, ESPN+

Quarterfinal No. 2: No. 5 seed Belmont at No. 4 seed Illinois-Chicago, 1 p.m. CT, ESPN+

Quarterfinal No. 3: No. 6 seed SIUE at No. 3 seed Evansville, 2 p.m. CT, ESPN+

Thursday, Nov. 10

At Springfield, Missouri

Semifinal No. 1: Second-highest remaining seed vs. Second-lowest remaining seed, 3 p.m. CT, ESPN+

Semifinal No. 2: Lowest-remaining seed vs. No. 1 seed Missouri State, 6 p.m. CT, ESPN+

Sunday, Nov. 13

At Springfield, Missouri

Championship match: Semifinal No. 1 winner vs. Semifinal No. 2 winner, 1 p.m. CT, ESPN+

In the 2021 Missouri Valley Conference Men's Soccer Tournament, No. 1 seed Missouri State defeated No. 4 seed Evansville 3-0 in the championship game on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.

