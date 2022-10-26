2022 Ohio Valley Conference Women's Soccer Tournament bracket, schedule, game times

The 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Women's Soccer Tournament is scheduled to take place from Oct. 28-Nov. 6 at three sites.
The single-elimination tournament starts with Southeast Missouri and Morehead State hosting first-round and quarterfinal matches on Friday, Oct. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 30.
Tennessee Tech is scheduled to host the semifinal and championship rounds on Friday, Nov. 4 and Sunday, Nov. 6.
The 2022 OVC Women's Soccer Tournament championship game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, Nov. 6 in Cookeville, Tennessee.
2022 OVC Women's Soccer Tournament bracket
🚨TIME CHANGE 🚨— Ohio Valley Conference (@OVCSports) October 23, 2022
The OVC Soccer Championship first round match between Lindenwood and Southern Indiana has been pushed back to 4 p.m. CT
Complete Schedule: https://t.co/yjqrE9xUcE pic.twitter.com/pOyo7P9DKk
Click here for the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Women's Soccer Tournament printable bracket.
People are also reading…
2022 OVC Women's Soccer Tournament schedule
New Season... OVC Tournament 1st Round. Friday Oct. 28 vs. Southern Indiana 4PM at SEMO. #OVCit #OVC75 #GoLions pic.twitter.com/qEmeroN9c9— Lindenwood Women's Soccer (@LindenwoodWSOC) October 24, 2022
Friday, Oct. 28
First round, match 1: No. 5 seed Lindenwood vs. No. 8 seed Southern Indiana at Southeast Missouri, 4 p.m. CT
First round, match 2: No. 6 seed Little Rock vs. No. 7 seed UT Martin at Morehead State, 5 p.m. CT
Sunday, Oct. 30
Quarterfinals, match 3: Match 1 winner at No. 4 seed Southeast Missouri, 1 p.m. CT
Quarterfinals, match 4: Match 2 winner at No. 3 seed Morehead State, noon CT
Friday, Nov. 4
Semifinals, match 5: Match 3 winner at No. 1 seed Tennessee Tech, 4 p.m. CT
Semifinals, match 6: Match 4 winner vs. No. 2 seed SIUE at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m. CT
Sunday, Nov. 6
Championship game at Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m. CT
.@SIUEWSoccer’s Diekema Named OVC Defensive Player of the Week https://t.co/jozEmk3Ymc— SIUE Cougars (@SIUECougars) October 25, 2022
In the 2021 Ohio Valley Conference Women's Soccer Tournament championship game, SIU-Edwardsville defeated UT Martin 1-0. It was the second consecutive OVC Tournament title for SIUE women's soccer.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.