 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2022 Ohio Valley Conference Women's Soccer Tournament bracket, schedule, game times

  • 0
SIUE Women's Soccer v Aistin Peay 17 OCT 2021

Emma Dutko, from Granite City High, is a leader in the midfield for the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville women's soccer team. (Scott Kane/SIU Edwardsville)

 Joe Lyons

The 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Women's Soccer Tournament is scheduled to take place from Oct. 28-Nov. 6 at three sites. 

The single-elimination tournament starts with Southeast Missouri and Morehead State hosting first-round and quarterfinal matches on Friday, Oct. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 30.

Tennessee Tech is scheduled to host the semifinal and championship rounds on Friday, Nov. 4 and Sunday, Nov. 6. 

The 2022 OVC Women's Soccer Tournament championship game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, Nov. 6 in Cookeville, Tennessee. 

2022 OVC Women's Soccer Tournament bracket

Click here for the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Women's Soccer Tournament printable bracket

People are also reading…

2022 OVC Women's Soccer Tournament schedule 

Friday, Oct. 28

First round, match 1: No. 5 seed Lindenwood vs. No. 8 seed Southern Indiana at Southeast Missouri, 4 p.m. CT

First round, match 2: No. 6 seed Little Rock vs. No. 7 seed UT Martin at Morehead State, 5 p.m. CT

Sunday, Oct. 30

Quarterfinals, match 3: Match 1 winner at No. 4 seed Southeast Missouri, 1 p.m. CT

Quarterfinals, match 4: Match 2 winner at No. 3 seed Morehead State, noon CT

Friday, Nov. 4

SIUE Women's Soccer v Aistin Peay 17 OCT 2021

A forward from Rockwood Summit High, Lily Schneiders has been a force for Southern Illinois University Edwardsville since arriving on campus. She entered this season with 17 career goals and 12 assists and was an All-OVC first-teamer in 2021. (Photo from Scott Kane/SIUE)

Semifinals, match 5: Match 3 winner at No. 1 seed Tennessee Tech, 4 p.m. CT

Semifinals, match 6: Match 4 winner vs. No. 2 seed SIUE at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m. CT

Sunday, Nov. 6

Championship game at Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m. CT 

In the 2021 Ohio Valley Conference Women's Soccer Tournament championship game, SIU-Edwardsville defeated UT Martin 1-0. It was the second consecutive OVC Tournament title for SIUE women's soccer.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Could St. Louisan Jayson Tatum win NBA MVP this season?​​

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News