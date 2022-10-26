2022 Ohio Valley Conference Women's Soccer Tournament bracket, schedule, game times

The 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Women's Soccer Tournament is scheduled to take place from Oct. 28-Nov. 6 at three sites.

The single-elimination tournament starts with Southeast Missouri and Morehead State hosting first-round and quarterfinal matches on Friday, Oct. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 30.

Tennessee Tech is scheduled to host the semifinal and championship rounds on Friday, Nov. 4 and Sunday, Nov. 6.

The 2022 OVC Women's Soccer Tournament championship game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, Nov. 6 in Cookeville, Tennessee.

2022 OVC Women's Soccer Tournament bracket

Click here for the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Women's Soccer Tournament printable bracket.

2022 OVC Women's Soccer Tournament schedule

Friday, Oct. 28

First round, match 1: No. 5 seed Lindenwood vs. No. 8 seed Southern Indiana at Southeast Missouri, 4 p.m. CT

First round, match 2: No. 6 seed Little Rock vs. No. 7 seed UT Martin at Morehead State, 5 p.m. CT

Sunday, Oct. 30

Quarterfinals, match 3: Match 1 winner at No. 4 seed Southeast Missouri, 1 p.m. CT

Quarterfinals, match 4: Match 2 winner at No. 3 seed Morehead State, noon CT

Friday, Nov. 4

Semifinals, match 5: Match 3 winner at No. 1 seed Tennessee Tech, 4 p.m. CT

Semifinals, match 6: Match 4 winner vs. No. 2 seed SIUE at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m. CT

Sunday, Nov. 6

Championship game at Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m. CT

In the 2021 Ohio Valley Conference Women's Soccer Tournament championship game, SIU-Edwardsville defeated UT Martin 1-0. It was the second consecutive OVC Tournament title for SIUE women's soccer.

