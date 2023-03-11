The field for the 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament is scheduled to be announced Sunday, March 12.
The March Madness bracket selection show is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT/6 p.m. ET.
To form the 68-team bracket, there will be 32 conference champions that qualify automatically, and the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee will select an additional 36 teams for at-large berths.
March Madness begins with the First Four games in Dayton, Ohio, on Tuesday, March 14 and Wednesday, March 15. The round of 64 gets underway Thursday, March 16 and continues Friday, March 17.
The NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament concludes with the Final Four at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, April 1 and Monday, April 3.
Check out the 2023 SEC men's basketball tournament bracket, schedule, game times, TV and online live stream information plus scores and results.
