Alabama vs. Arkansas Razorbacks football betting line, over/under, point spread

Alabama head coach Nick Saban takes the field with his team before the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2014, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Alabama head coach Nick Saban waves as he runs off the field following Alabama's 42-10 victory over Missouri in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2012, in Columbia, Mo. Alabama won 42-10. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Alabama head coach Nick Saban, left, and defensive back Robert Lester (37) walk out with the rest of their team before the start of an NCAA college football game between Missouri and Alabama Saturday, Oct. 13, 2012, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Alabama head coach Nick Saban walks on the field before the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2014, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks with an official after Alabama quarterback Blake Sims was hit late by Missouri defensive lineman Shane Ray during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2014, in Atlanta. Ray was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Alabama head coach Nick Saban walks on the turf before the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2014, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson )
Alabama head coach Nick Saban, left, and Missouri head coach Gary Pinkel pose for photos Friday, Dec. 5, 2014, in Atlanta, ahead of the Southeastern Conference championship football game between Alabama and Missouri held Saturday. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Alabama head coach Nick Saban, left, and Missouri head coach Gary Pinkel shake hands before the start of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2012, in Columbia, Mo. The pair were college football teammates on Kent State's 1972 Mid-American Conference championship team.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, Alabama coach Nick Saban leads the team to the field before an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Columbia, Mo. Saban and Alabama opened spring practice Friday, March 19, 2021l with an immediate goal. Along with winning another national championship, that is. For now, they need to find replacements for three of college football's top offensive weapons. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson, File)
Alabama head coach Nick Saban, right, talks with Daniel Wright as he walks off the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Nick Saban: A look at the Alabama Crimson Tide football head coach
Here is a look at Alabama Crimson Tide football coach Nick Saban, who was previously head coach at LSU and Michigan State plus the Miami Dolphins.
Alabama Football Media Day
Vasha Hunt
Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks with the media at Alabama football's fall camp media day, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Nick Saban
Jeff Roberson
Alabama head coach Nick Saban roams the field before the start of an NCAA college football game between Missouri and Alabama Saturday, Oct. 13, 2012, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
SEC Media Days Football
John Bazemore
Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Nick Saban
Brynn Anderson
Alabama Football Media Day
Vasha Hunt
Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks with the media during NCAA college football media day, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Nick Saban
L.G. Patterson
SEC Media Days Football
John Bazemore
Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Nick Saban, Robert Lester
Jeff Roberson
Nick Saban
Brynn Anderson
Nick Saban
John Bazemore
Alabama Pro Day Football
Vasha Hunt
Alabama football coach Nick Saban talks to the SEC Network at Alabama's NFL Pro Day, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Nick Saban
Brynn Anderson
Alabama Spring Football
Vasha Hunt
Alabama head coach Nick Saban looks on during warmups before Alabama's A-Day NCAA college football scrimmage, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Nick Saban,Gary Pinkel
Brynn Anderson
Alabama Spring Football
Vasha Hunt
Alabama head coach Nick Saban coaches during the first half of Alabama's A-Day NCAA college football scrimmage, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Nick Saban
Butch Dill
Alabama head coach Nick Saban walks onto the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Dec. 6, 2014, in Atlanta, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Alabama Spring Football
Vasha Hunt
Alabama head coach Nick Saban yells to the sideline during the first half of Alabama's A-Day NCAA college football scrimmage, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Gary Pinkel, Nick Saban
L.G. Patterson
Alabama Opens Football
L.G. Patterson
Alabama Missouri Football
L.G. Patterson
Sam Pittman is the Arkansas Razorbacks football head coach. Nick Saban is the Alabama football head coach.
