Alabama vs. Arkansas Razorbacks football betting line, over/under, point spread

The Arkansas Razorbacks and Alabama football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 1. The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Arkansas, ranked No. 20 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the matchup 3-1 overall and 1-1 in the SEC. Most recently, Texas A&M beat Arkansas 23-21 on Sept. 24.

No. 2-ranked Alabama enters the contest 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the SEC. On Sept. 24, Alabama defeated Vanderbilt 55-3.

Entering Saturday, Alabama leads the all-time series 25-7 vs. Arkansas.

Alabama vs. Arkansas Razorbacks football betting odds

As of 10:54 p.m. CT on Thursday, Alabama is a 17.5-point favorite against Arkansas, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The over/under is 60.5 points.

Alabama is -800 (bet $800 to win $100) to win outright, and Arkansas is +575 (bet $100 to win $575) to win outright.

Sam Pittman is the Arkansas Razorbacks football head coach. Nick Saban is the Alabama football head coach.

