Alabama vs. Arkansas Razorbacks football betting line, over/under, point spread

Vanderbilt Alabama Football

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

 Vasha Hunt

The Arkansas Razorbacks and Alabama football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 1. The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT. 

Arkansas, ranked No. 20 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the matchup 3-1 overall and 1-1 in the SEC. Most recently, Texas A&M beat Arkansas 23-21 on Sept. 24. 

No. 2-ranked Alabama enters the contest 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the SEC. On Sept. 24, Alabama defeated Vanderbilt 55-3. 

Entering Saturday, Alabama leads the all-time series 25-7 vs. Arkansas. 

Alabama vs. Arkansas Razorbacks football betting odds

Arkansas Texas A M Football

Arkansas wide receiver Warren Thompson (84) scores a touchdown as Texas A&M defensive back Antonio Johnson (27) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

As of 10:54 p.m. CT on Thursday, Alabama is a 17.5-point favorite against Arkansas, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

The over/under is 60.5 points. 

Alabama is -800 (bet $800 to win $100) to win outright, and Arkansas is +575 (bet $100 to win $575) to win outright. 

Nick Saban: A look at the Alabama Crimson Tide football head coach

Here is a look at Alabama Crimson Tide football coach Nick Saban, who was previously head coach at LSU and Michigan State plus the Miami Dolphins. 

Sam Pittman is the Arkansas Razorbacks football head coach. Nick Saban is the Alabama football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

