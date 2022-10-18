Alabama vs. Mississippi State football betting line, over/under, point spread

The Alabama and Mississippi State football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 22. The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT.

Alabama, ranked No. 6 in The Associated Press poll, enters the contest 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the SEC. Most recently, Tennessee beat Alabama 52-49 on Oct. 15.

No. 24-ranked Mississippi State comes into the matchup 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the SEC. On Oct. 15, Kentucky defeated MS State 27-17.

Entering Saturday, Alabama leads the all-time series 86-17-3 vs. Mississippi State.

MS State vs. Alabama football betting odds

As of 9:06 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Alabama is a 21-point favorite against Mississippi State, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The over/under is 61 points.

Alabama is -1250 (bet $1,250 to win $100) to win outright, and MS State is +800 (bet $100 to win $800) to win outright.

Mike Leach is the Mississippi State football head coach. Nick Saban is the Alabama football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

