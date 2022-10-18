Alabama vs. Mississippi State football betting line, over/under, point spread

As of 9:06 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Alabama is a 21-point favorite against Mississippi State, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
The over/under is 61 points.
Alabama is -1250 (bet $1,250 to win $100) to win outright, and MS State is +800 (bet $100 to win $800) to win outright.
Mississippi St Auburn Football
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach talks with players during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach left, and Alabama head coach Nick Saban, confer prior to their NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Alabama won 49-9. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mike Leach: A look at the Mississippi State football head coach
Here is a look at Mississippi State football head coach Mike Leach, who was previously the Washington State and Texas Tech football head coach.
Mike Leach is the Mississippi State football head coach. Nick Saban is the Alabama football head coach.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.
