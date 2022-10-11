Alabama vs. Tennessee Vols football betting line, over/under, point spread

The Alabama and Tennessee Vols football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 15. The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET.

Alabama, ranked No. 3 in The Associated Press poll, enters the contest 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the SEC. Most recently, Alabama beat Texas A&M 24-20 on Oct. 8.

No. 6-ranked Tennessee comes into the matchup 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the SEC. On Oct. 8, Tennessee defeated LSU 40-13.

Entering Saturday, Alabama leads the all-time series 59-37-8 vs. Tennessee.

Tennessee Vols vs. Alabama football betting odds

As of 10:20 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Alabama is a 7.5-point favorite against Tennessee, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The over/under is 65 points.

Alabama is -280 (bet $280 to win $100) to win outright, and Tennessee is +235 (bet $100 to win $235) to win outright.

Nick Saban is the Alabama football head coach. Josh Heupel is the Tennessee Vols football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

