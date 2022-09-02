 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alabama vs. Utah State football game time, TV channel, live stream

Arkansas Alabama Football

Alabama tight end Cameron Latu (81) gets loose behind the Arkansas defense during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

 Vasha Hunt

The Alabama and Utah State football teams are scheduled to meet for a non-conference contest in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Saturday, Sept. 3. 

The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT/5:30 p.m. MT.

Utah State comes into the matchup 1-0 overall. On Aug. 27, Utah State defeated UConn 31-20. 

This is Alabama's 2022 season opener. Alabama finished the 2021 season at 13-2 overall and 7-1 in the SEC. 

How to watch Alabama vs. Utah State football on TV, live stream

Alabama Spring Football

Alabama linebacker Shawn Murphy (43) warms up before Alabama's A-Day NCAA college football scrimmage, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Game time: 6:30 p.m. CT/5:30 p.m. MT on Saturday, Sept. 3

Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama 

TV channel: SEC Network 

SECN broadcasters are scheduled to be Tom Hart (play-by-play), Jordan Rodgers (analyst), and Cole Cubelic (sideline). 

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Alabama radio broadcast | USU radio broadcast 

Nick Saban is the Alabama football head coach. Blake Anderson is the Utah State football head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

