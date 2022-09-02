Alabama vs. Utah State football game time, TV channel, live stream

The Alabama and Utah State football teams are scheduled to meet for a non-conference contest in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Saturday, Sept. 3.

The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT/5:30 p.m. MT.

Utah State comes into the matchup 1-0 overall. On Aug. 27, Utah State defeated UConn 31-20.

This is Alabama's 2022 season opener. Alabama finished the 2021 season at 13-2 overall and 7-1 in the SEC.

How to watch Alabama vs. Utah State football on TV, live stream

Game time: 6:30 p.m. CT/5:30 p.m. MT on Saturday, Sept. 3

Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV channel: SEC Network

SECN broadcasters are scheduled to be Tom Hart (play-by-play), Jordan Rodgers (analyst), and Cole Cubelic (sideline).

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Nick Saban is the Alabama football head coach. Blake Anderson is the Utah State football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.