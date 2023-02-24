The 2023 Missouri Valley Conference Men's Basketball Tournament is scheduled to take place March 2-5 in St. Louis. Games are being played at the Enterprise Center.

The single-elimination tournament is scheduled to start with the No. 8 seed vs. the No. 9 seed at noon CT on Thursday, March 2.

The 2023 MVC Men's Basketball Tournament is scheduled to conclude with the championship game at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 5. The title game is set to be broadcast on CBS.

The winner of the MVC Tournament earns an automatic berth to the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

Arch Madness: 2023 MVC Basketball Tournament bracket

Click here for the 2023 Missouri Valley Conference Men's Basketball Tournament printable bracket.

Arch Madness: 2023 MVC Basketball Tournament schedule

All times are Central Time.

Thursday, March 2

First round

Game 1: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed, noon CT

Game 2: No. 5 seed vs. No. 12 seed Evansville, 2:30 p.m. CT

Game 3: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed, 6 p.m. CT

Game 4: No. 6 seed vs. No. 11 seed, 8:30 p.m. CT

Friday, March 3

Quarterfinals

Game 5: No. 1 seed vs. Game 1 winner, noon CT

Game 6: No. 4 seed vs. Game 2 winner, 2:30 p.m. CT

Game 7: No. 2 seed vs. Game 3 winner, 6 p.m. CT

Game 8: No. 3 seed vs. Game 4 winner, 8:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, March 4

Semifinals

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2:30 p.m. CT, CBS Sports Network

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 5 p.m. CT, CBS Sports Network

Sunday, March 5

Championship game

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 1 p.m. CT, CBS

How to watch the 2023 MVC Basketball Tournament on DirecTV, Dish Network

On DirecTV, CBSSN is channel 221. On Dish, CBSSN is channel 158.

CBSSN games can be watched via online live stream at CBSsports.com/watch/cbs-sports-network.

The championship game on CBS can be watched via online live stream at ParamountPlus.com.

Drake University head coach Darian DeVries yells at the refs after one of his players is knocked to the ground in the second half on Saturday, March 9, 2019 during the third round of the Missouri Valley Conference Men's Basketball Tournament at the Enterprise Center. Six seed Northern Iowa unseated Second seed Drake 60-58. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com Drake Bulldogs head coach Darian DeVries calls out to his players in the second half of the Championship game of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday, March 6, 2022, in St. Louis. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com Drake Bulldogs head coach Darian DeVries yells at his players on the court during the second half of the championship game at the Missouri Valley Conference basketball tournament at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Sunday, March 7, 2021. Loyola University Chicago defeated Drake University 75-65. Loyola Chicago won the 2022 Missouri Valley Conference Men's Basketball Tournament. As a No. 4 seed, Loyola Chicago beat No. 3 seed Drake 64-58 in the championship game on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.