Arkansas Razorbacks vs. BYU football betting line, over/under, point spread

The BYU and Arkansas Razorbacks football teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 15. The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT/12:30 p.m. PT.

Arkansas comes into the contest 3-3 overall. Most recently, Mississippi State defeated Arkansas 40-17 on Oct. 8.

BYU enters the matchup 4-2 overall. On Oct. 8, Notre Dame beat BYU 28-20.

Saturday's contest is the first meeting between the Arkansas and BYU football programs.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. BYU football betting odds

As of 7:52 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Arkansas is a 1.5-point favorite against BYU, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The over/under is 66.5 points.

Arkansas is -120 (bet $120 to win $100) to win outright, and BYU is +100 (bet $100 to win $100) to win outright.

Sam Pittman is the Arkansas Razorbacks football head coach. Kalani Sitake is the BYU football head coach.

