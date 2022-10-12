 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. BYU football betting line, over/under, point spread

  • 0
Arkansas Mississippi St Football

Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders (5) runs upfield against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Mississippi State won 40-17. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 Rogelio V. Solis

The BYU and Arkansas Razorbacks football teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 15. The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT/12:30 p.m. PT.

Arkansas comes into the contest 3-3 overall. Most recently, Mississippi State defeated Arkansas 40-17 on Oct. 8.

BYU enters the matchup 4-2 overall. On Oct. 8, Notre Dame beat BYU 28-20. 

Saturday's contest is the first meeting between the Arkansas and BYU football programs. 

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. BYU football betting odds

People are also reading…

BYU Notre Dame Football

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake motions towards the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

As of 7:52 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Arkansas is a 1.5-point favorite against BYU, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

The over/under is 66.5 points. 

Arkansas is -120 (bet $120 to win $100) to win outright, and BYU is +100 (bet $100 to win $100) to win outright. 

Sam Pittman: A look at the Arkansas Razorbacks football head coach

Here is a look at Arkansas Razorbacks football head coach Sam Pittman, who was the Mizzou football offensive line coach in 2000. 

1 of 26

Sam Pittman is the Arkansas Razorbacks football head coach. Kalani Sitake is the BYU football head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content. Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: The Cardinals’ ‘Pete Kozma Game’ celebrates its 10th anniversary

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News