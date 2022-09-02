Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Cincinnati football game time, TV, live stream

The Arkansas Razorbacks and Cincinnati Bearcats football teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference game on Saturday, Sept. 3.

The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET.

It is the season opener for both Arkansas and Cincinnati.

Arkansas is coming off a 2021 season that it went 9-4 overall and 4-4 in the SEC. The UC Bearcats in 2021 went 13-1 overall and 8-0 in the AAC.

How to watch Arkansas Razorbacks vs. UC Bearcats football on TV, live stream

Game time: 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN broadcasters are scheduled to be Dave Flemming (play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (analyst), and Tiffany Blackmon (sideline).

On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Here's a complete list of Arkansas Razorbacks football terrestrial radio affiliates.

Sam Pittman is the Arkansas Razorbacks football head coach. Luke Fickell is the Cincinnati Bearcats football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.