 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Auburn vs. Mercer University football game time, online live stream

  • 0
Auburn Spring Football

Auburn tight end John Samuel Shenker (25) catches a pass during warmups before the A-Day NCAA college spring football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

 Butch Dill

The Auburn and Mercer University football teams are scheduled to meet for a non-conference contest in Auburn, Alabama, on Saturday, Sept. 3. 

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET.

Mercer comes into the matchup 1-0 overall. On Aug. 27, Mercer defeated Morehead State 63-13. 

Auburn is entering its 2022 season opener. Auburn finished the 2021 season at 6-7 overall and 3-5 in the SEC. 

How to watch Auburn vs. Mercer University football on live stream

Auburn Spring Football

Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries the ball after a reception during the A-Day NCAA college spring football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Game time: 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 3

People are also reading…

Location: Auburn, Alabama

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch (ESPN+/SECN+ subscribers)

ESPN+ broadcasters are scheduled to be Mike Corey (play-by-play), Aaron Murray (analyst), and Nicole Rigoni (sideline). 

Online radio broadcast: Auburn radio broadcast | Mercer radio broadcast 

Bryan Harsin is the Auburn football head coach. Drew Cronic is the Mercer University football head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside Pitch: What the Cardinals' 22-7 August did and didn't teach us

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News