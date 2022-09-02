Auburn vs. Mercer University football game time, online live stream

The Auburn and Mercer University football teams are scheduled to meet for a non-conference contest in Auburn, Alabama, on Saturday, Sept. 3.
The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET.
Mercer comes into the matchup 1-0 overall. On Aug. 27, Mercer defeated Morehead State 63-13.
Auburn is entering its 2022 season opener. Auburn finished the 2021 season at 6-7 overall and 3-5 in the SEC.
How to watch Auburn vs. Mercer University football on live stream
Game time: 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 3
Location: Auburn, Alabama
Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch (ESPN+/SECN+ subscribers)
ESPN+ broadcasters are scheduled to be Mike Corey (play-by-play), Aaron Murray (analyst), and Nicole Rigoni (sideline).
Online radio broadcast: Auburn radio broadcast | Mercer radio broadcast
Bryan Harsin is the Auburn football head coach. Drew Cronic is the Mercer University football head coach.
