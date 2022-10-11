Auburn vs. Ole Miss football betting line, over/under, point spread

The Auburn and Ole Miss football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 15. The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT.

Ole Miss, ranked No. 9 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the matchup 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the SEC. Most recently, Ole Miss defeated Vanderbilt 52-28 on Oct. 8.

Auburn enters the contest 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the SEC. On Oct. 8, Georgia beat Auburn 42-10.

Entering Saturday, Auburn leads the all-time series 35-10 vs. Ole Miss.

Ole Miss vs. Auburn football betting odds

As of 9:11 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Ole Miss is a 14.5-point favorite vs. Auburn, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The over/under is 54.5 points.

Ole Miss is -645 (bet $645 to win $100) to win outright, and Auburn is +480 (bet $100 to win $480) to win outright.

Bryan Harsin is the Auburn football head coach. Lane Kiffin is the Ole Miss football head coach.

