Auburn vs. Ole Miss football betting line, over/under, point spread

Mississippi Vanderbilt Football

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) is congratulated by teammates Jeremy James (78) and Jayden Williams (71) after his touchdown catch during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP)

 George Walker IV

The Auburn and Ole Miss football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 15. The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT. 

Ole Miss, ranked No. 9 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the matchup 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the SEC. Most recently, Ole Miss defeated Vanderbilt 52-28 on Oct. 8. 

Auburn enters the contest 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the SEC. On Oct. 8, Georgia beat Auburn 42-10. 

Entering Saturday, Auburn leads the all-time series 35-10 vs. Ole Miss. 

Ole Miss vs. Auburn football betting odds

Auburn Georgia Football

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin yells to his players from the sideline during the second half of the Tiger's 42-10 loss to Georgia in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

As of 9:11 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Ole Miss is a 14.5-point favorite vs. Auburn, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

The over/under is 54.5 points. 

Ole Miss is -645 (bet $645 to win $100) to win outright, and Auburn is +480 (bet $100 to win $480) to win outright. 

Bryan Harsin is the Auburn football head coach. Lane Kiffin is the Ole Miss football head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

