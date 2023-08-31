Tyler Hansbrough, a native of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and one of the greatest players in college basketball history, earned one of the sport's highest honors Wednesday night.

The 6-foot-9 big man who had a storybook career at North Carolina, achieving every goal a player could hope to attain, was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball of Fame.

He won the national title as a senior in 2009, his second Final Four appearance for the Tar Heels. His teams went 120-22 overall and 50-14 in ACC regular-season games.

He is the only four-time first-team All-America and first-team all-conference honoree in ACC history.

His 982 free throws made is still tops in NCAA Division I basketball.

He attributes his unmatched work ethic to his small-town upbringing.

"That's the way we did from my hometown, from a small town of Poplar Bluff, Missouri," Hansbrough said of his intense, competitive demeanor that served him well. "We're hard-working and we're competitive. I think it's a representation of our community."

Hansbrough's 2,872 points are the most in Atlantic Coast Conference history and rank in the top 20 in all of NCAA Division I history.

"I wasn't a 3-point shooter, so I kind of did it the old-fashioned way, play inside, make your free throws," Hansbrough said. "That was kind of my formula. It's a high honor because I think the ACC, there's no better basketball tradition out there."

He played seven seasons in the NBA after being drafted 13th overall by the Pacers.

Also inducted to the Kansas City hall of fame along with Hansbrough were Johnny Dawkins, who played at Duke; longtime Jefferson coach Herb Magee; and the late scout Tom Konchalski. Former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski was also officially honored after initially being inducted in the founding class of 2006.