Roosevelt Jones, a native of O'Fallon, Ill., has landed his first full-fledged Division I assistant coaching job with his recent promotion at the University of Evansville.

Jones, who was a standout player at Butler from 2011-2016, was the Aces' director of operations last season, a position that doesn't permit coaching.

"Winners, win and do so because of their willingness to sacrifice for those around them," Evansville head coach David Ragland said in a statement. "Roosevelt is a student of the game of basketball. He understands the game, studies the game and can apply it to the court allowing student athletes to be the best version of themselves. Roosevelt will focus more on the recruiting of student athletes, on court instruction of our current roster, and assisting with the offensive game plan."

Jones was an assistant in the NAIA ranks at Indiana University-Kokomo, then in Division II at the University of Indianapolis.

After finishing his college playing career, Jones played two seasons with the Canton Charge of the NBA's G League, the developmental league.

Jones ranks 13th all-time in career scoring at Butler as well as fifth in both rebounds and assists.