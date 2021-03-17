Big 12 associate commissioner will become MVC commissioner, replacing Elgin

The Missouri Valley Conference will introduce longtime college basketball administrator and coach Jeff Jackson as its new commissioner this morning, replacing Doug Elgin, who served for 33 years.

Jackson takes over the MVC in St. Louis after three years as associate commissioner of the Big 12 with oversight over men’s basketball and game management. He worked at the Big South prior to that starting in 2014.

Jackson had a 30-year coaching career, which included stints as the head coach at Furman for seven seasons and New Hampshire for three. He also has been an assistant coach at Colorado State, Cornell, St. Bonaventure, Stanford, USC and Vanderbilt.

He recently served a four-year term on the NCAA’s basketball rules committee. At the Big 12 he was the primary administrator for men’s basketball and director of the conference tournament.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.