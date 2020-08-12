Big 12 joins ACC, SEC, pushes forward with fall sports

It's game on in the Big 12 Conference.

Unlike the Big Ten and the Pac-12, the Big 12 decided Tuesday night to brave through the coronavirus pandemic —for now — and attempt fall sports. The Big 12 joins the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Southeastern Conference in pushing forward with plans for 2020 competition, going as far to release a revised football schedule Wednesday morning. The 10-team Big 12 will play nine conference games starting Sept. 26, the same start date as the SEC. The Big 12 will allow each member to play one nonconference game either Sept. 12 or 19. The Big 12 championship game is set for Dec. 12 in

"We remain vigilant in monitoring the trends and effects of COVID 19 as we learn more about the virus," Big 12 Board of Directors Chairman and TCU Chancellor Victor Boschini said. "If at any point our scientists and doctors conclude that our institutions cannot provide a safe and appropriate environment for our participants, we will change course.”