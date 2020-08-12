Big 12 joins ACC, SEC, pushes forward with fall sports

It's game on in the Big 12 Conference.
Unlike the Big Ten and the Pac-12, the Big 12 decided Tuesday night to brave through the coronavirus pandemic —for now — and attempt fall sports. The Big 12 joins the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Southeastern Conference in pushing forward with plans for 2020 competition, going as far to release a revised football schedule Wednesday morning. The 10-team Big 12 will play nine conference games starting Sept. 26, the same start date as the SEC. The Big 12 will allow each member to play one nonconference game either Sept. 12 or 19. The Big 12 championship game is set for Dec. 12 in
"We remain vigilant in monitoring the trends and effects of COVID 19 as we learn more about the virus," Big 12 Board of Directors Chairman and TCU Chancellor Victor Boschini said. "If at any point our scientists and doctors conclude that our institutions cannot provide a safe and appropriate environment for our participants, we will change course.”
Under new conference protocols, the Big 12 will require athletes in football, volleyball and soccer to be tested for COVID-19 three times per week. Also, before athletes who test positive for the coronavirus can return to play they will undergo a series of tests, including an EKG, troponin blood test, echocardiogram and cardiac MRI. Any nonconference opponents in football must adhere to COVID-19 testing protocols that conform to the Big 12's standards during the week leading up to their game.
For the past few days, the Big 12 was seen as the swing vote to decide if the majority of Power 5 conferences would press on for competition this fall, with the ACC and SEC still on course to move forward with plans for the upcoming season. The Big Ten and Pac-12 announced plans Tuesday to postpone fall sports with hopes to revive those seasons in the spring of 2021.
“The virus continues to evolve and medical professionals are learning more with each passing week,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said. “Opinions vary regarding the best path forward, as we’ve seen throughout higher education and our society overall, but we are comfortable in our institutions’ ability to provide a structured training environment, rigorous testing and surveillance, hospital quality sanitation and mitigation practices that optimize the health and safety of our student-athletes. We believe all of this combines to create an ideal learning and training situation during this time of COVID-19.
"Ultimately, our student-athletes have indicated their desire to compete in the sports they love this season and it is up to all of us to deliver a safe, medically sound, and structured academic and athletic environment for accomplishing that outcome.”
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.