The 2023 Big Ten Conference basketball tournament is scheduled to take place March 8-12 in Chicago. Games are being played at the United Center.

The single-elimination tournament is scheduled to start with the No. 12 seed vs. the No. 13 seed at 5:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, March 8.

The 2023 Big Ten basketball tournament is scheduled to conclude with the championship game at 2:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 12. The title game is set to be broadcast on CBS.

The winner of the Big Ten tournament earns an automatic berth to the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

2023 Big Ten basketball tournament bracket

Click here for the 2023 Big Ten Conference basketball tournament printable bracket.

2023 Big Ten basketball tournament schedule

Wednesday, March 8

First round

Game 1: No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 seed, 5:30 p.m. CT, Big Ten Network

Game 2: No. 11 seed vs. No. 14 seed, 8 p.m. CT, Big Ten Network

Thursday, March 9

Second round

Game 3: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed, 11 a.m. CT, Big Ten Network

Game 4: No. 5 seed vs. Game 1 winner, 1:30 p.m. CT, Big Ten Network

Game 5: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed, 5:30 p.m. CT, Big Ten Network

Game 6: No. 6 seed vs. Game 2 winner, 8 p.m. CT, Big Ten Network

Friday, March 10

Quarterfinals

Game 7: No. 1 seed vs. Game 3 winner, 11 a.m. CT, Big Ten Network

Game 8: No. 4 seed vs. Game 4 winner, 1:30 p.m. CT, Big Ten Network

Game 9: No. 2 seed vs. Game 5 winner, 5:30 p.m. CT, Big Ten Network

Game 10: No. 3 seed vs. Game 6 winner, 8 p.m. CT, Big Ten Network

Saturday, March 11

Semifinals

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, noon CT, CBS

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 2:30 p.m. CT, CBS

Sunday, March 12

Championship game: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 2:30 p.m. CT, CBS

How to watch the 2023 Big Ten basketball tournament

On DirecTV, BTN is channel 610. On Dish, BTN is channel 405.

All games before the semifinals games are available via online live stream at FOXsports.com/live.

Semifinal games and the championship game are available via online live stream at ParamountPlus.com.

The Iowa Hawkeyes won the 2022 Big Ten Conference men's basketball tournament. As a No. 5 seed, Iowa defeated No. 3-seeded Purdue 75-66 in the championship game on March 13, 2022, in Indianapolis.

