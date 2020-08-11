Big Ten, Pac-12 postpone fall sports seasons, could play games in spring

UPDATED, 4 p.m.
No dotting the I at Ohio State.
No Big House in Ann Arbor.
No White Out at Happy Valley
No “Jump Around” at Wisconsin.
No Little Brown Jug.
No Old Oaken Bucket.
No Lovie, no Harbaugh, no Fitz.
No “Row the Boat,” no “Go, Big Red,” no “Ski-U-Mah.”
Big Ten football was born in the 19th Century. It will go dormant this fall with hopes of waking up in the spring of 2021.
Citing "too much uncertainty" with medical risks related to the coronavirus pandemic, the Big Ten became the first Power 5 conference to cancel its fall sports seasons, announcing Tuesday that there will be no football, men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball played in the conference this fall.
“The overarching issues that we had to always keep at the top of our mind was the fact, … that the health, the safety, the wellness and both physical and mental for our student athletes was going to be at the top of my list,” Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said Tuesday on the Big Ten Network. “As things began to evolve, you look at the number of cases that are spiking, the number of deaths, not only in our country, in our states where many of our schools are located but worldwide. … When you look at this decision, we just believe collectively there's too much uncertainty at this point in time in our country and to really encourage our student athletes to participate in fall sports.”
The Pac-12 Conference soon followed with a similar decision and will postpone all fall sports through the 2020 calendar year after its athletics directors consulted with the conference’s COVID-19 Medical Advisory Committee, which “expressed concern with moving forward with contact practice.” The Pac-12 voted unanimously on the decision.
Both the Big Ten and Pac-12 plan to explore the possibility of playing their fall seasons in the spring.
“Unlike professional sports, college sports cannot operate in a bubble,” Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said. “Our athletic programs are a part of broader campuses in communities where in many cases the prevalence of COVID-19 is significant. We will continue to monitor the situation and when conditions change we will be ready to explore all options to play the impacted sports in the new calendar year.”
“We know that this is a difficult day for our student-athletes, and our hearts go out to them and their families,” he added. “We have made clear that all of their scholarships will be guaranteed, and that as a Conference we are strongly encouraging the NCAA to grant them an additional year of eligibility.”
That leaves thee of the five power conferences left to decide on the fall sports season: the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Big 12 and the Southeastern Conference. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey has insisted in recent days that his conference is in no rush to make a final decision on the fall season. SEC football teams can begin traditional preseason football practices next Monday.
On Dan Patrick’s nationally syndicated radio show, Sankey said Tuesday the SEC could play this fall even if the other four major conferences sit out — but added, “I don't think that's the right direction.”
“Could we? Certainly,” Sankey said. “There's a difference between 'can you do something?' and 'should you do something?' in life. We're actually set up with our schedule and our own health protocols that we could operate on our own. I'm not sure that's the wisest direction. But there have been a lot of interesting things happen since March in college sports."
The ACC appears set on playing this season — at least for now — while the Big 12 Board of Directors is meeting Tuesday to discuss its plans for the fall.
Asked Tuesday what changed from six days ago when the Big Ten announced its 10-game conference-only football schedules for the fall, Warren cited advice from the conference’s medical experts, though he didn’t disclose any specific data or studies.
“I'm not a physician, but it was going to be very important that on a day to day basis that we would listen and follow and understand and appreciate and embrace the advice from our medical experts and that's what we're doing here,” he said. “This is a holistic decision. There's too much uncertainty now for us to feel comfortable to go forward.”
In recent days, multiple reports have linked COVID-19 to myocarditis, inflammation of the heart muscle. ESPN has reported that doctors have found myocarditis in at least five Big Ten athletes and among several other athletes from other conferences, according to unnamed sources. Earlier this summer, Indiana had the first documented college player hospitalized for COVID-19, freshman offensive lineman Brady Feeney, a St. Louis native and former All-Metro player at CBC.
University of Washington cardiologist Jonathan Drezner, the team physician for the Pac-12 school and the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks, is considered one of the nation’s leading experts on sports cardiology and serves as an advisor on the conference’s medical advisory committee. He co-authored a recent article in the British Journal of Sports Medicine that explored the link between COVID-19 and myocarditis in young athletes.
“While COVID-19 myocardial injury … has been described in up to 28% of the sickest of patients, its prevalence and clinical implications among infected people who experience mild illness or who remain asymptomatic remains completely unknown,” the article stated. “Further, the incidence of silent myocardial inflammation that lingers long after the resolution of typical COVID-19 symptoms, a form of disease that may uniquely affect athletes during resumption of training and competition, is also completely unknown.”
Asked about growing concerns of myocarditis in athletes with COVID-19, Warren said it’s “been a discussion of late” but “not the primary reason” for the cancellation of games.
“That's a concern,” he said. “Anytime you're talking about the heart of anyone, but especially a young person, you have to be concerned. We want to make sure that we're doing everything we possibly can to keep our student-athletes safe.”
Warren declined to say if the Big Ten vote to cancel the season was unanimous, though statements out of Lincoln, Neb., would indicate there was at least one dissenting vote. A day after Nebraska football coach Scott Frost made an impassioned push to salvage the season, the school released a biting joint statement from chancellor Ronnie Green, system president Ted Carter, athletics director Bill Moos and Frost.
"We are very disappointed in the decision by the Big Ten Conference to postpone the fall football season, as we have been and continue to be ready to play,” they said. “Safety comes first. Based on the conversations with our medical experts, we continue to strongly believe the absolute safest place for our student-athletes is within the rigorous safety protocols, testing procedures, and the structure and support provided by Husker Athletics. We will continue to consult with medical experts and evaluate the situation as it emerges. We hope it may be possible for our student-athletes to have the opportunity to compete.”
On Monday, Frost suggested the Cornhuskers would be open to playing games against teams from other conferences if the Big Ten shuts down its season. Warren wouldn’t say if such an option would be legally possible.
“Today is not the appropriate day to do that,” he said. “There are no games today.”
Michigan AD Warde Manuel called the Big Ten’s decision “unfortunate but necessary.”
At Illinois, the reaction to Tuesday’s decision was somber. Said Illinois Chancellor Robert Jones: “We recognize the intense disappointment this will bring to our student-athletes, coaches, athletic staff and fans. But as important as collegiate athletic competition is to the Big Ten university experience, the health and safety of our students, staff, faculty and campus community must be our priority. There are just too many unknowns with COVID-19 today and the future continues to be just as unclear as it was months ago.”
"My heart hurts for our student-athletes and coaches," Illinois AD Josh Whitman said. “Over these last months, countless people, including our student-athletes, coaches, sports medicine professionals and so many other staff members have worked tirelessly to give our teams the best chance to compete this fall. Our people have done everything we have asked of them, which makes today's decision so disappointing. The bar set here at the University of Illinois for testing and the return-to-play protocol is second-to-none, and I am proud of our progress.
"Unfortunately, despite best efforts on our campus and across the conference, the remaining unknowns and uncertainties stemming from COVID-19 ultimately proved insurmountable.”
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.