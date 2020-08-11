Big Ten, Pac-12 postpone fall sports seasons, could play games in spring

“The overarching issues that we had to always keep at the top of our mind was the fact, … that the health, the safety, the wellness and both physical and mental for our student athletes was going to be at the top of my list,” Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said Tuesday on the Big Ten Network. “As things began to evolve, you look at the number of cases that are spiking, the number of deaths, not only in our country, in our states where many of our schools are located but worldwide. … When you look at this decision, we just believe collectively there's too much uncertainty at this point in time in our country and to really encourage our student athletes to participate in fall sports.”