Big Ten postpones fall sports seasons, could play games in spring

There will be no football for the Big Ten Conference this fall. Citing "too much uncertainty" with medical risks related to the coronavirus pandemic, the Big Ten became the first Power 5 conference to cancel its fall sports seasons, announcing Tuesday that there will be no football, men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball played in the conference this fall.
A day after several Big Ten football coaches clamored for the league to play games this fall, the conference will not have regular-season contests, tournaments or championship games.
The Big Ten will evaluate several options, including possibly playing fall sports in the spring. The league will continue to evaluate the winter and spring sports seasons.
"The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward,” Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said. “As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall.
“We know how significant the student-athlete experience can be in shaping the future of the talented young women and men who compete in the Big Ten Conference. Although that knowledge made this a painstaking decision, it did not make it difficult. While I know our decision today will be disappointing in many ways for our thousands of student-athletes and their families, I am heartened and inspired by their resilience, their insightful and discerning thoughts, and their participation through our conversations to this point. Everyone associated with the Big Ten Conference and its member institutions is committed to getting everyone back to competition as soon as it is safe to do so.”
That leaves the ball in the court of the other Power 5 conferences. The Pac-12 has been most commonly linked to the Big Ten's decision, while the ACC, Big 12 and Southeastern Conference have said they plan to make their decisions independently.
