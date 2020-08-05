Big Ten reveals football schedule; SEC slate still coming together

The headlines are unfolding at non-stop pace. Here’s a refresher on what happened Wednesday in the world of college sports and the coronavirus.
Big Ten releases schedule
The Big Ten Conference released its football schedules for the season: 10 conference games over 13 weeks starting Sept. 5. Every team gets two midseason bye weeks plus a universal bye week before the Big Ten championship game on Dec. 5, though the title game could be pushed back as late as Dec. 19.
The Big Ten begins three weeks ahead of the Southeastern Conference’s planned start on Sept. 26, which means the Ohio States and Michigans will have played three games before the Alabamas and Georgias kick off for the first time. (So much for all that Power 5 solidarity, right?)
The Big Ten has the ability to move the start of the season back to Sept. 12, 19 or 26 through “strategic sequencing” that allows games to be pushed back to later in the season.
Illinois, trying to make back-to-back bowl games, opens at home against Big Ten favorite Ohio State and finishes with Penn State, widely picked as Ohio State’s top challenger in the conference.
The Big Ten also announced new medical procedures for COVID-19. Sports with high-risk contact, including football, will have a minimum of two PCR tests per week during the season.
SEC schedule on hold
There was one report Wednesday morning that the SEC planned to release its schedule later in the day. An industry source told the Post-Dispatch the league had tentatively planned to announce each teams’ 10 opponents on Wednesday but not the date of the games. Later in the day, those plans changed and the SEC would not announce anything on the upcoming schedule. Stay tuned.
Big Ten players propose COVID standards
Back to the Big Ten. Following the lead of their peers in the Pac-12, 1,000 Big Ten football players joined forces in a Unity Proposal published in The Players’ Tribune that’s addressed to the NCAA and Big Ten Conference.
“We are deeply disappointed with the lack of leadership demonstrated by the NCAA with respect to player safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. We believe that the NCAA must — on its own and through collaboration with the conference — devise a comprehensive plan to ensure the safety and well-being of players leading up to and during the upcoming fall season,” said the letter.
“Given that the NCAA and conference leadership have not asked for our input, we feel compelled to call for clarity, commitment, and action regarding our common-sense proposal below,” the letter continued. “We have started a dialogue in good faith with the Big Ten and hope that the NCAA will follow suit. Given the short time frame, and with our season at stake, this conversation must happen now.
In the letter, the Big Ten football players spell out a series of safety proposals addressing COVID-19. Unlike the Pac-12's similar letter published earlier this week, the Big Ten is purely focused on player health and safety as related to COVID and doesn't address the social justice issues and financial inequality topics included in the Pac-12 statement. That's smart by the Big Ten and far more doable, at least in the short term. Unlike the Pac-12, the Big Ten players also don't threaten to sit out games or practices if their proposals aren't met.
Among the Big Ten's proposals:
* Player-approved third-party administration of COVID testing and penalties for noncompliance.
* Social distance requirements and mandatory mask-wearing in and around athletic facilities by coaches, staff, players, vendors, press, and visitors.
* Contact-tracing protocols for anyone who comes into contact with college athletes and team personnel who test positive.
* Testing of everyone who comes into contact with college athletes, including coaches, trainers, medical staff, nutrition staff, referees, media, etc.
* In-season testing of all of the above three days per week.
* Testing twice per week with an FDA-approved test with less than 1% false negatives
* Testing on the day of competition or within 24 hours of competition for each team that can be quarantined with an FDA-approved test with less than 5% false negatives, with results delivered at least two hours before competition.
* Immediate quarantine of anyone who tests positive or exhibits symptoms.
* Quarantine rules for college athletes who test positive, and protocols for their return to practice and competition
* Objective criteria for shutting down seasons should the pandemic take a turn for the worse or if teams experience significant outbreaks
* Whistleblower protections for personnel and athletes reporting a suspected violation
* Ban the use of COVID-19 liability waivers
* Automatic medical redshirt for any player who misses any competitions because of a positive test or a mandatory quarantine.
* Preserve athletic eligibility, scholarship and roster spot for any player who opts out of athletic participation or is unable to play more than 40% of their scheduled season.
* Complimentary access to the Big Ten Network for athletes’ family members
* Coverage for all out-of-pocket medical expenses related to COVID-19 (both short-term and long-term) incurred by active athletes.
* Scholarship protections (including room, board and stipend) in the event that the season is canceled due to COVID-19.
NCAA cancels D II, III championships
The NCAA Board of Governors told each division (D I, D II, D III) to decide on its fall sports championships Wednesday, and the Division II and III Presidents Councils promptly cancelled their championships for their fall sports.
“Looking at the health and safety challenges we face this fall during this unprecedented time, we had to make this tough decision to cancel championships for fall sports this academic year in the best interest of our student-athlete and member institutions,” said Tori Murden McClure, chair of the Division III Presidents Council and president at Spalding. “Our Championships Committee reviewed the financial and logistical ramifications if Division III fall sports championships were conducted in the spring and found it was logistically untenable and financially prohibitive. Our Management Council reached the same conclusion. Moving forward, we will try to maximize the championships experience for our winter and spring sport student-athletes, who unfortunately were short-changed last academic year.”
“This decision was discussed very thoroughly, and I assure you, it was not made lightly,” said Sandra Jordan, chancellor of South Carolina Aiken and chair of the Division II council. “It is important to note that fall student-athletes will be given eligibility-related flexibility to allow them championship opportunities in the future. As we move forward, we will continue to focus on providing the best championships experience for our winter and spring student-athletes who were not afforded those opportunities at the beginning of this pandemic.”
There are four Division III schools in Missouri, including three in the St. Louis area: Fontbonne University, Washington University and Webster University. The state’s fourth Division III school is Westminster College in Fulton, Mo.
There are 14 Division II schools in Missouri, including three in the St. Louis area: Lindendwood University, Maryville University and UMSL.
As for Division I, the NCAA Board of Governors also decided If 50 percent or more of eligible teams in a particular sport cancel their fall season, there will be no fall NCAA championship in that sport. Division I must decide by Aug. 21 if its fall sports season and NCAA championships should occur this year
NCAA sets COVID requirements
The NCAA Board of Governors has also directed schools and conferences to meet specific requirements for the fall sports season. The board “expressed serious concerns” about the high levels of COVID-19 infection across the country and determined that it will only support fall championships and other postseason play if “strict conditions” are enforced.
Here are some of the requirements:
* All fall sports activity must follow the recently released return-to-sport guidelines from the NCAA Sport Science Institute.
* The NCAA will establish a phone number and email to allow athletes, parents or others to report alleged failures.
* All athletes must be allowed to opt out of participation due to concerns about contracting COVID-19. If a college athlete chooses to opt out, that person’s scholarship commitment must be honored by the school.
* Each division must determine no later than Aug. 14 eligibility accommodations for athletes who opt out of participating this fall or for those whose seasons are canceled or cut short. Athletes must know what their eligibility status before the fall season begins.
* Member schools may not require athletes to waive their legal rights regarding COVID-19 as a condition of athletics participation.
* Member schools must cover COVID-19 related medical expenses for athletes to prevent out-of-pocket expenses for the athletes and their families.
Louisville shuts down four teams
Louisville is suspending team activities for men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey and volleyball after an outbreak of 29 positive COVID-19 cases from those teams. An Aug. 1 off-campus party was the source of the infections, Louisville A.D. Vince Tyra told reporters Wednesday. Louisville becomes the 17th known FBS program to suspend team workouts this summer because of COVID outbreaks.
Pac-12 seeks loan bailout
The Pac-12 plans to borrow its way past the coronavirus. Jon Wilner of the Bay Area News Group and San Jose Mercury News reports that the Pac-12 is planning “a mammoth loan program” that would save Pac-12 athletics programs in the event football will be cancelled this fall. Citing internal documents and emails, the loan would give schools a maximum of $83 million for each school at a rate of 3.75 percent over 10 years, Wilner reported.
Don't be surprised if the other conferences are making similar machinations to save their programs should the virus wipe out parts or all of the coming football campaign.
