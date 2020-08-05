Big Ten reveals football schedule; SEC slate still coming together

* Scholarship protections (including room, board and stipend) in the event that the season is canceled due to COVID-19.

NCAA cancels D II, III championships

The NCAA Board of Governors told each division (D I, D II, D III) to decide on its fall sports championships Wednesday, and the Division II and III Presidents Councils promptly cancelled their championships for their fall sports.

“Looking at the health and safety challenges we face this fall during this unprecedented time, we had to make this tough decision to cancel championships for fall sports this academic year in the best interest of our student-athlete and member institutions,” said Tori Murden McClure, chair of the Division III Presidents Council and president at Spalding. “Our Championships Committee reviewed the financial and logistical ramifications if Division III fall sports championships were conducted in the spring and found it was logistically untenable and financially prohibitive. Our Management Council reached the same conclusion. Moving forward, we will try to maximize the championships experience for our winter and spring sport student-athletes, who unfortunately were short-changed last academic year.”