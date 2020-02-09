Bob Knight finally returns to Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bob Knight’s short stroll from the practice gym to Assembly Hall ended a 20-year journey home. It seemed as if he never left.
When the former Indiana Hoosiers coach walked through the tunnel Saturday and onto his old court for the first time since his firing in September 2000, the crowd went wild — chanting his name, roaring with approval, thanking him for all the success and banners he brought to Bloomington.
“It was one of the greatest and most emotional things for me,” said former player Randy Wittman, who had a key role in the reunion. “I don’t know if we’ll see something like this again in college basketball. When he moved back here, I told him you’re back here because this is where you belong.”
The sellout crowd and dozens of former players lauded Knight after watching a video detailing Knight’s contributions.
He walked in with his son, Pat. He hugged Isiah Thomas. He was assisted into the arena by Quinn Buckner. And Knight, 79, reveled in the moment, pumping his fist, pretending to direct Scott May in a practice drill and even leading fans in a chorus of “de-fense, de-fense.”
He didn’t wear his trademark red sweater or throw a chair. But he did appear to get a little misty-eyed as the fans cheered.
“We love you, Bobby,” one shouted.
Knight did not speak to the crowd over the public address system. He didn’t need to. Everyone in attendance understood what the combustible coach had on his 29-season resume: A school record 662 victories, 11 Big Ten championships, five Final Four appearances and, yes, three national titles.
They knew some of the stories, too — the Olympic gold medal he won in 1984 with Michael Jordan after cutting Charles Barkley; the infamous chair-throwing incident in 1985; and the firing that took place Sept. 10, 2000, causing the rift between Knight and the university.
University officials put Knight on a zero-tolerance policy earlier that year following an investigation into whether he had choked a former player, the late Neil Reed, during a practice. Then, in September, a student accused Knight of grabbing him in a hallway. Knight responded by calling his own news conference, bringing witnesses to help explain his version. Two days later, Knight was fired. That was his last public appearance in the building — until Saturday.
He took the Texas Tech job, and then retired in 2008 with a then-record 902 career wins. He worked on ESPN as a color analyst. He gave speeches, attended fundraisers, signed autographs and attended basketball games and practices around Indiana. He just didn’t associate himself with the Hoosiers.
He skipped championship team reunions and even declined to attend his own induction into the school’s athletics Hall of Fame in 2009 because he said he didn’t want his presence to detract from other class members. The thaw began in earnest last spring when he made a surprise appearance at an Indiana baseball game. In July, he bought a house three miles from the basketball arena.
And he was back in the building Saturday.
NO. 7 DUKE 98, NORTH CAROLINA 96: Freshman Wendell Moore scored on a putback as time expired to give the Blue Devils a victory on the road. Moore’s follow of Tre Jones’ missed off-balance jumper ended a game in which Duke rallied from 13 points down in the final 4½ minutes of regulation. Jones forced overtime, hitting a contested jumper at the regulation horn after corralling his own intentionally missed free throw. The Blue Devils (20-3, 10-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) led for only 1:47 of game action. Cole Anthony scored 24 points to lead the Tar Heels (10-13, 3-9).
NO. 1 BAYLOR 70. OKLAHOMA STATE 70: MaCio Teague scored 24 points to help the Bears (21-1, 10-0 Big 12) beat the visiting Cowboys (11-12, 1-9) for their 20th victory in a row.
NO. 3 KANSAS 60, TCU 46: Udoka Azubuike had 20 points and 15 rebounds as the Jayhawks (20-3, 9-1 Big 12) won at Texas Christian (13-10, 4-6) for coach Bill Self’s 700th career victory.
NO. 5 LOUISVILLE 80, VIRGINIA 73: Steven Enoch scored 13 points, including two key free throws with 2:47 remaining, to help the Cardinals (21-3, 12-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) stop the visiting Cavaliers (15-7, 7-5), who got 27 points from Tomas Woldetensae.