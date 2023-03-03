The Bradley University and Indiana State University men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a 2023 Missouri Valley Conference tournament semifinal game on Saturday, March 4 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT.

No. 1-seeded Bradley enters the matchup 24-8 overall. Most recently, the Bradley Braves defeated No. 8 seed Northern Iowa 72-66 on Friday in an MVC tournament quarterfinal.

No. 5 seed Indiana State University comes into the contest 22-11 overall. On Friday, Indiana State beat No. 4 seed Belmont 94-91 in an MVC tournament quarterfinal.

Earlier this season, Bradley beat Indiana State 78-67 on Jan. 18 in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Arch Madness: How to watch Bradley vs. Indiana State basketball on TV, live stream

Game time: 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 4

Location: Enterprise Center in St. Louis

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

On DirecTV, CBSSN is channel 221. On Dish, CBSSN is channel 158.

Online live stream: CBSsports.com/watch/cbs-sports-network

Brian Wardle is the Bradley University men's basketball head coach. Josh Schertz is the Indiana State University men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.